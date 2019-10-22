Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Sumner Redstone

Birthday : 05/27/1923
Place of birth : Boston (Massachusetts) - United States
Linked companies : CBS Corporation - Viacom Inc.
Biography : Sumner Murray Redstone is a businessperson who founded CBS Corp. and Viacom, Inc. and who has been a

Shari Redstone Says ViacomCBS Has Enough Scale to Compete

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/22/2019 | 01:14am EDT

By Joe Flint

Shari Redstone said the combination of Viacom Inc. and CBS Corp., the companies that make up her family's media empire, will create a content giant that can compete with larger industry rivals, even if she doesn't pursue additional mergers.

CBS and Viacom announced a deal in August that is expected to close late this year, creating a new company, ViacomCBS Inc. Ms. Redstone, president of National Amusements Inc., the holding company that controls Viacom and CBS, dismissed concerns that ViacomCBS will be too small compared with Walt Disney Co., Netflix Inc., AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia and other media giants.

"We can compete with the best of them -- not only do we create a quantity of content, we actually create content people actually want to watch," she said, speaking at the WSJ Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach, Calif.

Ms. Redstone said the companies spend a combined $13 billion a year on content and have 22% of TV viewership in the U.S. "I don't think we're given credit for what our future is," she said.

Investors haven't reacted well to the proposed merger. Viacom and CBS shares are down some 23% since the August announcement, which has shaved about $7 billion off the roughly $30 billion valuation of the combined companies at the time of the deal.

Asked why Wall Street has punished the stocks, Ms. Redstone said the traditional media industry in general is subject to a lot of questions. "The landscape is changing for everybody," she said.

She also said ViacomCBS has to show that it can meld the two cultures and get everyone on the same page.

"We have to prove that we can execute on that strategy in order to get the confidence of the market," she said.

Asked about her favorite TV shows, Ms. Redstone mostly stuck to those were created by her two companies or aired on their networks including "Dead to Me," which CBS Studios makes for Netflix Inc., and the CBS show "All Rise." However, she also said she loves "Fleabag" on Amazon Prime.

Ms. Redstone has had a dramatic rise over the past few years to take effective command of the Viacom-CBS empire built by her father, media mogul Sumner Redstone.

As his health deteriorated, she took on a greater role and reshaped the upper ranks of the companies. Viacom's management and board were overhauled. The same happened at CBS when Leslie Moonves was ousted last year after he was accused of a pattern of sexual harassment and assault, allegations he denied.

Write to Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION -1.09% 36.35 Delayed Quote.-15.94%
VIACOM INC. -0.73% 21.89 Delayed Quote.-14.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Sumner Redstone
 
01:14aSUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone Says ViacomCBS Has Enough Scale to Compete
DJ
08/14SUMNER REDSTONE : ViacomCBS is just the beginning of Shari Redstone's media deals
RE
08/13SUMNER REDSTONE : Viacom-CBS is just the beginning of Shari Redstone's media deals
RE
08/12SUMNER REDSTONE : sources
RE
01/09SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone, Former Companion In Truce -- WSJ
DJ
01/08SUMNER REDSTONE : Sumner Redstone and Family Settle Legal Dispute With Former Companion Manuela Herzer
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Judge Orders Redstone Guardian -- WSJ
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Court to Appoint Guardian for Sumner Redstone
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS in Talks With Redstone Family's National Amusements To Settle Litigation -- 3rd Update
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Video of Redstone patriarch to be reviewed in CBS legal battle
RE
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Judge Expresses 'Great Skepticism' About Sumner Redstone's Condition
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Alleges Videotape of Ailing Mogul Sumner Redstone Felled Board Member
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone's Path to Power -- WSJ
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone's Path to Power
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/16CARLOS SLIM : Mexican billionaire Slim vows to invest in Mexico, touting economic prospects
RE
10/19MARK HURD : Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Dies at 62 -- WSJ
DJ
10/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire seeks Fed leeway to boost BofA bet - Fed
RE
10/15DAVID CALHOUN : Boeing Turns to a Crisis Pro to Lead Board -- WSJ
DJ
10/18MARK HURD : Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
RE
10/18JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says Facebook's Libra currency 'will never happen'
RE
10/17MARC BENIOFF : Marc Benioff of Salesforce Sounds Alarm on Technology
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Devin Wenig Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group