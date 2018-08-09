Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Sumner Redstone

Birthday : 05/27/1923
Place of birth : Boston (Massachusetts) - United States
Linked companies : CBS Corporation - Viacom, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Sumner M. Redstone is Chairman-Emeritus at Viacom, Inc., Chairman-Emeritus at CBS Corp., Chairma

Video of Redstone patriarch to be reviewed in CBS legal battle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 01:49am CEST
Sumner Redstone arrives at premiere of The Guilt Trip in Los Angeles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A video of 95-year-old Sumner Redstone, the patriarch of the family that owns the voting majority of CBS Corp, can be reviewed in the U.S. broadcast and media company's legal battle against the family, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday.

Redstone, however, will not be required to give testimony, the judge decided.

National Amusements Inc, the Redstone family's holding company, and CBS are in the midst of a high-stakes legal dispute over control of the company and its potential merger with Viacom Inc, also majority-owned by NAI. Shari Redstone, the daughter of Sumner, has pushed to combine Viacom with CBS.

The health and mental faculties of Sumner Redstone, the founder and chairman emeritus of Viacom, and the majority owner of NAI, are a flashpoint for dispute in the battle for control.

"We are very pleased with the court's ruling today, which will now allow us to conduct appropriate discovery from National Amusements on the issue of who controls NAI," CBS said in a statement, adding that the video of Redstone would be kept confidential.

National Amusements declined to comment.  

CBS had pushed to have the tape, which could end up as evidence in the trial, included for review, while NAI has previously said that the recording broke California law because Redstone did not know he was being filmed.

The contents of the video have not been made public. A source with knowledge of the situation said the video was taken by a CBS board member, is several minutes long and shows Sumner Redstone's physical and mental state.

National Amusements must produce certain documents requested by CBS, according to court filings.

CBS said it will also be able to secure National Amusements' documents relating to the 2016 ousting of five Viacom directors, including then-CEO Philippe Dauman.

The CBS board had approved a dividend earlier this year that would dilute the Redstone family's majority voting rights in the company, in an attempt to prevent the merger with Viacom.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; additional reporting by Liana B. Baker, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Jessica DiNapoli
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIACOM -1.38% 28.62 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Sumner Redstone
 
01:49aSUMNER REDSTONE : Video of Redstone patriarch to be reviewed in CBS legal battle
RE
08/08SUMNER REDSTONE : Judge Expresses 'Great Skepticism' About Sumner Redstone's Condition
DJ
08/01SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Alleges Videotape of Ailing Mogul Sumner Redstone Felled Board Member
DJ
06/23SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone's Path to Power -- WSJ
DJ
06/22SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone's Path to Power
DJ
05/30SUMNER REDSTONE : Moonves Assailed in CBS Battle -- WSJ
DJ
05/29SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone Alleges CBS CEO Threatened to Quit If Board Didn't Strip Redstones of Control
DJ
05/18SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Board Defies Shari Redstone -- WSJ
DJ
05/17SUMNER REDSTONE : Court Rules for Redstone Family in CBS Fight
DJ
05/16SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstones Call CBS Maneuver 'Unprecedented Usurpation' of Voting Power
DJ
05/15SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Upgrades Stakes in Feud With Redstones -- WSJ
DJ
05/14SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones -- 6th Update
DJ
05/14SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones -- Update
DJ
05/14SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones, Suing Controlling Shareholder for Breaching Fiduciary Duty
DJ
05/05SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone Drops Demand for CEO -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/03ELON MUSK : Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
RE
08/07JOHN THORNTON : John Thornton Finds Gold's Rules Are Hard to Break -- WSJ
DJ
08/06INDRA NOOYI : PepsiCo veteran Ramon Laguarta to replace Indra Nooyi as CEO
RE
08/03JEFF BEZOS : Bezos throws cash, engineers at rocket program as space race accelerates
RE
08/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
DJ
08/07CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE
08/03TIM COOK : Apple breaches $1 trillion stock market valuation
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Gavin Patterson Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.