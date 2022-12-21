Alphabet links more of CEO Pichai's pay to performance

The board recognizes Pichai's "strong performance" as CEO, the company said, adding that the vesting of a significant portion of the award would depend on Alphabet's total shareholder return relative to other S&P 100 companies.

Alphabet said the award was tweaked to increase the performance stock units (PSUs) to 60% from 43% in 2019, while increasing the performance requirement for the payout.

Pichai, who is given an equity award every three years, was granted two tranches of PSUs with a target value of $63 million each.

The CEO was also given a grant of $84 million in the form of Alphabet's restricted stock units.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)