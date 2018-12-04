Shire plc Holding(s) In Company

TIDMSHP
Holding(s) in Company
December 4, 2018 -- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
1a. Identity of the issuer
or the underlying issuer of
existing shares to which voting Shire plc
rights are attached(ii) : (LEI: 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59)
-------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Non-UK issuer
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate
box or boxes with an "X")
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------
Other (please specify)(iii) :
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv)
Susan Kilsby (Chairman of
Name Shire plc and proxy holder)
City and country of registered
office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Third parties holding ADRs
on behalf of the person identified
in box 3 and shareholders
appointing (i) the Chairman
of Shire plc as proxy and
(ii) a designate of Shire
Name plc as proxy.
-------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------
City and country of registered
office (if applicable)
-------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------
5. Date on which the threshold
was crossed or reached(vi)
: December 3, 2018
-------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------
6. Date on which issuer notified
(DD/MM/YYYY): December 4, 2018
-------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
obligation
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
% of voting
rights attached % of voting rights Total number
to shares through financial Total of both of voting
(total of instruments (total of in % (8.A rights of
8. A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) + 8.B) issuer(vii)
------------------------ ------------------ ---------------------- --------------- ------------
Resulting
situation
on the date
on which threshold
was crossed
or reached 7.65% 7.65% 915,888,124
------------------------ ------- ---------------------- ----- ------------
Position of
previous notification
(if
applicable)
------------------------ ------------------ ---------------------- --------------- ------------
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the
date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A: Voting rights attached to shares
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of voting rights(ix) % of voting rights
------------------
Class/type Direct Indirect Indirect
of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of Direct (Art 10 of
shares Directive Directive (Art 9 of Directive Directive
ISIN code (if 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC)
possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1)
------------------- ------------- ---------------------- --------------------------------- ---------------
JE00B2QKY057
(Shire plc
Ordinary Shares
of 5 pence
each) 70,089,867 7.65%
------------------- ------------- ---------------------- --------------------------------- -----
SUBTOTAL 8.
A 70,089,867 7.65%
------------------- ------------------------------------- -----
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a)
of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of voting
instrument date(x) Conversion Period(xi) rights that rights
may be acquired
if the instrument
is
exercised/converted.
------------------- ------------- ---------------------- --------------------------------- ---------------
SUBTOTAL 8.
B 1
---------------------- --------------------------------- ---------------
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect
according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
(b))
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of voting
financial date(x) Conversion settlement(xii) of voting rights
instrument Period (xi) rights
------------------ -------------- ---------------------- ---------------- ---------------
SUBTOTAL
8.B.2
---------------- ---------------
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is
not controlled by any natural person or legal entity
and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding
directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)
issuer(xiii) X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which
the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting
with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity(xiv) (please add additional rows as necessary)
------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------
% of voting rights
through financial
% of voting rights instruments if Total of both
if it equals it equals or if it equals
or is higher is higher than or is higher
than the notifiable the notifiable than the notifiable
Name(xv) threshold threshold threshold
------------ ------------------------- -------------------- --------------------
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Susan Kilsby (Chairman of
Name of the proxy holder Shire plc)
--------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------
The number and % of voting
rights held 70,063,380 / 7.65%
--------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------
The date until which the voting The conclusion of Shire plc's
rights will be held General Meeting to be held
on December 5, 2018, or any
adjournment thereof.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
12-04-18 1235ET