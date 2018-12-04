Shire plc Holding(s) In Company

TIDMSHP Holding(s) in Company December 4, 2018 -- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting Shire plc rights are attached(ii) : (LEI: 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59) -------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-UK issuer ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Other (please specify)(iii) : ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) Susan Kilsby (Chairman of Name Shire plc and proxy holder) City and country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Third parties holding ADRs on behalf of the person identified in box 3 and shareholders appointing (i) the Chairman of Shire plc as proxy and (ii) a designate of Shire Name plc as proxy. -------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) -------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi) : December 3, 2018 -------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): December 4, 2018 -------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting rights attached % of voting rights Total number to shares through financial Total of both of voting (total of instruments (total of in % (8.A rights of 8. A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) + 8.B) issuer(vii) ------------------------ ------------------ ---------------------- --------------- ------------ Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.65% 7.65% 915,888,124 ------------------------ ------- ---------------------- ----- ------------ Position of previous notification (if applicable) ------------------------ ------------------ ---------------------- --------------- ------------ 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights(ix) % of voting rights ------------------ Class/type Direct Indirect Indirect of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of Direct (Art 10 of shares Directive Directive (Art 9 of Directive Directive ISIN code (if 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) ------------------- ------------- ---------------------- --------------------------------- --------------- JE00B2QKY057 (Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each) 70,089,867 7.65% ------------------- ------------- ---------------------- --------------------------------- ----- SUBTOTAL 8. A 70,089,867 7.65% ------------------- ------------------------------------- ----- B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of voting instrument date(x) Conversion Period(xi) rights that rights may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. ------------------- ------------- ---------------------- --------------------------------- --------------- SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 ---------------------- --------------------------------- --------------- B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of voting financial date(x) Conversion settlement(xii) of voting rights instrument Period (xi) rights ------------------ -------------- ---------------------- ---------------- --------------- SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 ---------------- --------------- 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv) (please add additional rows as necessary) ------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------- % of voting rights through financial % of voting rights instruments if Total of both if it equals it equals or if it equals or is higher is higher than or is higher than the notifiable the notifiable than the notifiable Name(xv) threshold threshold threshold ------------ ------------------------- -------------------- -------------------- 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Susan Kilsby (Chairman of Name of the proxy holder Shire plc) --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------ The number and % of voting rights held 70,063,380 / 7.65% --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------ The date until which the voting The conclusion of Shire plc's rights will be held General Meeting to be held on December 5, 2018, or any adjournment thereof.

