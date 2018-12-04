Log in
Susan Kilsby

Age : 59
Public asset : 5,125,258 USD
Biography : Presently, Susan Saltzbart Kilsby occupies the position of Non-Executive Chairman of Shire Plc.

Shire plc Holding(s) In Company

12/04/2018 | 06:35pm CET
TIDMSHP 
 
 
 
   Holding(s) in Company 
 
   December 4, 2018 -- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) 
 
 
 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer 
 or the underlying issuer of 
 existing shares to which voting                                    Shire plc 
 rights are attached(ii) :                                 (LEI: 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59) 
--------------------------------------------  ----------------------------------------------------- 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer 
 (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Non-UK issuer 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------ 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate 
 box or boxes with an "X") 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                 X 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------ 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------ 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------ 
Other (please specify)(iii) : 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------ 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) 
                                              Susan Kilsby (Chairman of 
Name                                           Shire plc and proxy holder) 
City and country of registered 
 office (if applicable) 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                              Third parties holding ADRs 
                                               on behalf of the person identified 
                                               in box 3 and shareholders 
                                               appointing (i) the Chairman 
                                               of Shire plc as proxy and 
                                               (ii) a designate of Shire 
Name                                           plc as proxy. 
--------------------------------------------  ----------------------------------------------------- 
City and country of registered 
 office (if applicable) 
--------------------------------------------  ----------------------------------------------------- 
5. Date on which the threshold 
 was crossed or reached(vi) 
 :                                            December 3, 2018 
--------------------------------------------  ----------------------------------------------------- 
6. Date on which issuer notified 
 (DD/MM/YYYY):                                December 4, 2018 
--------------------------------------------  ----------------------------------------------------- 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification 
 obligation 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                             % of voting 
                            rights attached     % of voting rights                     Total number 
                               to shares        through financial      Total of both    of voting 
                               (total of      instruments (total of      in % (8.A      rights of 
                                 8. A)            8.B 1 + 8.B 2)           + 8.B)       issuer(vii) 
------------------------  ------------------  ----------------------  ---------------  ------------ 
Resulting 
 situation 
 on the date 
 on which threshold 
 was crossed 
 or reached                   7.65%                                      7.65%          915,888,124 
------------------------             -------  ----------------------            -----  ------------ 
Position of 
 previous notification 
 (if 
 applicable) 
------------------------  ------------------  ----------------------  ---------------  ------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the 
 date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii) 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                     Number of voting rights(ix)            % of voting rights 
------------------ 
Class/type              Direct             Indirect                                               Indirect 
 of                    (Art 9 of          (Art 10 of                     Direct                   (Art 10 of 
 shares                Directive           Directive               (Art 9 of Directive            Directive 
 ISIN code (if        2004/109/EC)       2004/109/EC)                  2004/109/EC)              2004/109/EC) 
 possible)              (DTR5.1)          (DTR5.2.1)                     (DTR5.1)                 (DTR5.2.1) 
-------------------  -------------  ----------------------  ---------------------------------  --------------- 
JE00B2QKY057 
 (Shire plc 
 Ordinary Shares 
 of 5 pence 
 each)                                    70,089,867                                              7.65% 
-------------------  -------------  ----------------------  ---------------------------------          ----- 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. 
 A                                70,089,867                                                      7.65% 
-------------------  -------------------------------------                                             ----- 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) 
 of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Type of financial    Expiration     Exercise/               Number of voting                   % of voting 
 instrument           date(x)        Conversion Period(xi)   rights that                        rights 
                                                             may be acquired 
                                                             if the instrument 
                                                             is 
                                                             exercised/converted. 
-------------------  -------------  ----------------------  ---------------------------------  --------------- 
 
 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL 8. 
                                     B 1 
                                    ----------------------  ---------------------------------  --------------- 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect 
 according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
 (b)) 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Type of             Expiration      Exercise/               Physical or cash  Number           % of voting 
 financial           date(x)        Conversion              settlement(xii)    of voting        rights 
 instrument                         Period (xi)                                rights 
------------------  --------------  ----------------------  ----------------                   --------------- 
 
 
 
                                                            SUBTOTAL 
                                                             8.B.2 
                                                            ----------------                   --------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the 
 notification obligation (please mark the 
 applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is 
 not controlled by any natural person or legal entity 
 and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding 
 directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
 issuer(xiii)                                                           X 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which 
 the voting rights and/or the 
 financial instruments are effectively held starting 
 with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
 entity(xiv) (please add additional rows as necessary) 
-------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------- 
                                          % of voting rights 
                                           through financial 
                 % of voting rights         instruments if        Total of both 
                     if it equals            it equals or          if it equals 
                     or is higher           is higher than         or is higher 
                 than the notifiable        the notifiable      than the notifiable 
  Name(xv)            threshold                threshold             threshold 
------------  -------------------------  --------------------  -------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                         Susan Kilsby (Chairman of 
Name of the proxy holder                  Shire plc) 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
The number and % of voting 
 rights held                                                     70,063,380 / 7.65% 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
The date until which the voting          The conclusion of Shire plc's 
 rights will be held                      General Meeting to be held 
                                          on December 5, 2018, or any 
                                          adjournment thereof.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

12-04-18 1235ET

