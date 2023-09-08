By Sabela Ojea

Netflix has reappointed former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice to its board of directors.

The streaming giant said Rice, who also served as national security advisor, will receive an annual retainer of $300,000.

Rice joined Netflix's board as a director in 2018, but left in 2020 to join President Joe Biden's administration as domestic policy adviser. She stepped down from that position in April.

