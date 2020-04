By Mauro Orru



Wirecard AG said late Wednesday that Susana Quintana-Plaza stepped down from the supervisory board for personal reasons, effective April 7.

The German digital-payment-services company said it would propose Hauke Stars for election at the annual general meeting on July 2.

Ms. Stars has been a member of Deutsche Boerse AG's executive board since 2012, Wirecard said.

