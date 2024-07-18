Volkswagen wins innovation award

Volkswagen announces that it has received the AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Award 2024 as the most innovative consumer brand in the field of electric motors, presented by the Center of Automotive Management (CAM).



The award recognizes Volkswagen's innovative achievements in electric mobility, including improved range, optimized energy consumption and charging capacity.



Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer emphasized that the award reflected the innovative advances of the new ID models, making Volkswagen electric cars more attractive and comfortable.



Notable innovations include optimized range of up to 556 km for the ID.5, lowest fuel consumption for the ID.7, and an increase in the ID.3's maximum charging capacity from 135 kW to 170 kW.



