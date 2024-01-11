By Will Feuer
Apple Chief Executive was paid about $63.2 million in 2023, a more than 36% drop from 2022, after the company decided to rework its executive-compensation strategy following shareholder feedback and a request from Cook himself.
Apple said early last year that Cook had asked for his target compensation to be reduced to around $49 million.
Cook's base salary of $3 million has remained the same since at least 2021. His stock awards, though, dropped to just under $47 million in 2023, down from about $83 million in 2022 and $82 million in 2021, according to the company's proxy filing, published Thursday.
The company's other top officers, including Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, saw their total compensation remain largely unchanged over the past three years.
