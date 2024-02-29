February 29, 2024 at 04:18 am EST

STORY: Apple has been under fire from investors for seeming to go slow on AI.

Critics say the iPhone maker is lagging rivals like Microsoft and Google, which are using the tech in their products.

Now Apple boss Tim Cook wants to challenge that idea.

On Wednesday he said his firm was hard at work on the tech, and "investing significantly".

He says it will unlock "transformative opportunities" for users.

Cook also said Apple laptops powered by its in-house chips were better suited to AI than any rival.

But he wasn't ready to give many more details.

Cook said Apple would disclose its plans later this year.

On Wednesday, shareholders rejected a measure put forward by unions requiring the company to reveal how it uses AI.

Apple had rejected the proposal, saying that would tip its hand on strategy.

A similar motion will be heard at Walt Disney's annual meeting in April.