Apple: eagerly awaited on AI at WWDC
The event, which will be broadcast online from 7:00 p.m. (Paris time), should be an opportunity for Apple to present all the updates expected for its platforms over the course of the year.
Above all, the conference should be an opportunity for the Californian group to present its long-awaited AI strategy, a theme deemed fundamental if the company is to maintain its technological lead.
For Dan Ives, the star analyst at Wedbush Securities, today's meeting at Cupertino's Apple Park is perhaps the most important for the group in over 10 years.
It's a turning point for Apple's future, because developers are at the heart of the company's growth, and now it's time to start a new chapter with AI", says the specialist.
For Wedbush - which has an "outperform" rating on the stock and a price target of $275 - AI could generate significant monetization opportunities, given the company's installed base of 2.2 billion devices.
According to his calculations, AI could add between $30 and $40 to the current share price.
Rumors of an agreement with OpenAI, whose functionalities are to be integrated into the iOS operating system and iPhone 16, could also be made official today.
Ahead of these announcements, Apple shares had opened higher this morning before erasing their gains. It lost around 0.6% just over an hour after opening.
