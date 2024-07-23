By Sabela Ojea

Estée Lauder named its corporate controller as the successor to departing finance chief Tracey Travis and said it would reorganize its brands as part of its restructuring plan.

The conglomerate of beauty brands on Tuesday said that Akhil Shrivastava would take over the role on Nov. 1. Travis, who held the position for more than a decade, will remain at the company until her official retirement date of June 30.

Before joining the beauty company in 2015, Shrivastava spent 18 years at Procter & Gamble in different roles across Asia and North America, as well as in its global businesses. He will have an annual base salary of $900,000 and an additional bonus opportunity of $1 million, Estée Lauder said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Shrivastava will now be in charge of the company's two-year $500 million to $700 million turnaround plan, unveiled in November.

Estée Lauder said it plans to exit unprofitable brands from specific markets and distribution channels and to reduce its supply chain network. The company didn't detail which or how many unprofitable brands it has on its portfolio but said there would be layoffs associated with inventory write-offs, sales returns and supply chain optimization initiatives.

The departure of Travis, one of the few female executives left at Estée Lauder's C-Suite, was made public on July 11 and followed the exit of Deirdre Stanley as general counsel in April. The news came as the company faces questions about its executive team due to Estée Lauder's struggles in both China and the U.S., with the stock trading at 2017 levels.

Travis was responsible for the company's third turnaround plan since Freda succeeded William Lauder as CEO in July 2009. The restructuring included a workforce cut of 3% to 5%. The company hired consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal to get strategic advice for the cuts, expected to return $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion in operating profit in the fiscal years ending in June 2025 and June 2026.

In August, Estée Lauder is expected to report its fiscal fourth quarter results in an environment marked by challenging consumption trends in its key markets, especially in China and its travel retail business. Last month, French competitor L'Oréal warned about a slowdown in growth in the beauty industry, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in the Chinese market.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-24 1810ET