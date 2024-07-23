By Sabela Ojea

Estée Lauder named its corporate controller as the successor to departing finance chief Tracey Travis, who held the position for more than a decade.

The conglomerate of beauty brands on Tuesday said that Akhil Shrivastava would take over the role on Nov. 1. Travis will remain at the company until her official retirement date of June 30.

Before joining the beauty company in 2015, Shrivastava spent 18 years at Procter & Gamble in different roles across Asia and North America, as well as in its global businesses.

Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda said he will work with Shrivastava to rebuild Estée Lauder's profitability and accelerate sales growth across the business.

The departure of Travis, one of the few female executives left at Estée Lauder's C-Suite, was made public on July 11 and followed the exit of Deirdre Stanley as general counsel in April. The news came as the company faces questions about its executive team due to Estée Lauder's struggles in both China and the U.S., with the stock trading at 2017 levels.

Travis was responsible for the company's third turnaround plan since Freda succeeded William Lauder as CEO in July 2009. The restructuring, unveiled in November and called a profit recovery plan, included a workforce cut of 3% to 5%. The company hired consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal to get strategic advice for the cuts, expected to return $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion in operating profit in the fiscal years ending in June 2025 and June 2026.

In August, Estée Lauder is expected to report its fiscal fourth quarter results in an environment marked by challenging consumption trends in its key markets, especially in China and its travel retail business. Last month, French competitor L'Oréal warned about a slowdown in growth in the beauty industry, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in the Chinese market.

