Currently, Tracey Thomas Travis occupies the position of Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President at The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. Ms. Travis is also on the board of 15 other companies. In her past career she held the position of Senior Vice President-Finance of L Brands, Inc. and Chief Financial Officer for Intimate Brands, Inc. (a subsidiary of L Brands, Inc.), Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President for Ralph Lauren Corp., General Manager of PepsiCo, Inc. and Chief Financial Officer-Michigan Business Unit at The Pepsi Bottling Group, Inc. (a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc.), Senior Financial Analyst & Engineer at General Motors Co. and CFO-Beverage Can Americas Group at American National Can Group, Inc. Ms. Travis received an undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from The Trustees of Columbia University in The City of New York.

