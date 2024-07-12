July 11 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder said on Thursday that Tracey Travis would be stepping down and retiring from her 12 years role as the MAC lipstick maker's finance chief, effective June 30, 2025.

Travis, who has been Estee Lauder's CFO since Aug. 2012, had joined the company from Ralph Lauren, where she served as finance chief for over seven years.

The company said a successor for Travis has been identified and will be named in the coming weeks.

