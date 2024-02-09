BetMGM Strikes Sports-Betting Deal With X

BetMGM and X, the social-media site formerly known as Twitter, said they have struck a sports-betting deal.

New York Community Bancorp Chairman Buys $200,000 in Stock After Tumble

In a filing, the bank said DiNello bought 50,000 shares at a price of about $4.19 a share.

PepsiCo reports a very rare revenue miss, but profit beat and dividend lifted

That was the first time revenue didn't beat expectations in at least five years.

BASF to Exit Two Xinjiang Joint Ventures on Human-Rights Concerns

BASF plans to sell its shares in two joint ventures in China's Xinjiang region, citing allegations against its partner that the German company deemed inconsistent with company values.

Nikola Rejects Founder Trevor Milton's Board Nominees

Nikola said it has rejected a slate of five nominees for its board of directors that were proposed by an entity controlled by former Chairman and Founder Trevor Milton.

ETF Provider Global X Suffers Flurry of Executive Departures

At least six top executives, including investment chief Jon Maier, have left the fund manager since late last year.

Owens Corning to Buy Masonite International in $3.9 Billion Deal

Owens Corning, a Toledo, Ohio, maker of building and construction materials, said the addition of Masonite's doors business creates a new growth platform.

David Solomon Strengthens His Grip on Goldman Sachs

The succession race at the Wall Street firm just got more complicated.

Will Donald Trump Help Bud Light Win on Super Bowl Sunday?

The former president's defense of the brewer comes as it tries to move beyond a boycott.

Sam Altman Seeks Trillions of Dollars to Reshape Business of Chips and AI

The OpenAI chief executive is pursuing investors including the U.A.E. for a project possibly requiring as much as $7 trillion.

