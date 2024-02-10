Elon Musk's Neuralink Files to Incorporate in Nevada

The latest move from Delaware comes after his multibillion-dollar pay package from Tesla was struck down.

WeWork Says 160 Landlords Get Zero in November Rent

Bankrupt coworking-space provider WeWork said it owes 160 landlords no rents for the month of November, according to a court filing.

Amazon's Prime Video Gets Exclusive NFL Playoff Game Next Season

Amazon will stream its first-ever NFL playoff game next season exclusively on its Prime Video service, people familiar with the matter said.

New York Community Bancorp Chairman Buys $200,000 in Stock After Tumble

In a filing, the bank said DiNello bought 50,000 shares at a price of about $4.19 a share.

Super Bowl Advertisers Squeak Under the Wire of Universal Music's TikTok Blackout

Microsoft and PepsiCo's Starry are posting TikTok videos featuring Universal Music Group stars, but brands without licensing deals in place don't have that option.

PepsiCo reports a very rare revenue miss, but profit beat and dividend lifted

That was the first time revenue didn't beat expectations in at least five years.

BASF to Speed Up Exit From Two Chinese Joint Ventures Over Xinjiang Human-Rights Concerns

BASF cited allegations that its partner were involved in the repression of ethnic Uyghurs.

BetMGM Strikes Sports-Betting Deal With X

BetMGM and X, the social-media site formerly known as Twitter, said they have struck a sports-betting deal.

Nikola Rejects Founder Trevor Milton's Board Nominees

Nikola said it has rejected a slate of five nominees for its board of directors that were proposed by an entity controlled by former Chairman and Founder Trevor Milton.

ETF Provider Global X Suffers Flurry of Executive Departures

At least six top executives, including investment chief Jon Maier, have left the fund manager since late last year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-24 1915ET