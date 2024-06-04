STORY: ::June 4, 2024

::Hong Kong leader warns of security threat

on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary

"The threat to national security is real, and such activities can happen all of a sudden, and different people may use different excuses to hide their intention. So it is important we all bear that in mind, to be on guard all the time against attempts to cause trouble to Hong Kong, particularly disturbing public peace. The government's position on public events is very clear. All activities by any person must be conducted according to the law. No activities that contravene the law should take place. The government, of course, will take action in accordance with the law, which includes the public order ordinance, the Hong Kong national security law, and the safeguarding (of) Hong Kong security ordinance."

In China-ruled Hong Kong, police officers tightened security around downtown Victoria Park, where large June 4 candlelight vigils had earlier been held annually before tougher new national security laws came into force in recent years.

In China-ruled Hong Kong, police officers tightened security around downtown Victoria Park, where large June 4 candlelight vigils had earlier been held annually before tougher new national security laws came into force in recent years.

Chinese tanks rolled into the square before dawn on June 4, 1989, to end weeks of pro-democracy demonstrations by students and workers. Television news images of a lone Chinese man in a white shirt standing in front of a column of tanks spread around the world and became the iconic image of the demonstrations.