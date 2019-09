"It would be an honour to be considered a candidate, but there are things to do as Suntory CEO which would take a few more years, and I am not currently interested," he said in an emailed statement after a report said he was one of a few candidates for Nissan's leadership.

The first outsider to lead the century-old Japanese drinks maker, 60-year-old Niinami is widely expected to eventually hand back the reins to the founding family.

