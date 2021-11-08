Log in
Business Leaders
Business Leaders Biography

Ted Rogers

Birthday : 05/27/1933
Place of birth : Toronto (Ontario) - Canada

Rogers Communications Won't Seek Appeal of Court Ruling Regarding Board

11/08/2021 | 08:51am EST
By Dave Sebastian

Rogers Communications Inc. said it won't seek an appeal of last week's British Columbia Supreme Court ruling.

A Canadian judge had approved a bid by Ed Rogers to reconstruct the board at Rogers Communications, escalating a family feud for control of one of the country's largest telecommunications companies.

Mr. Rogers, son of the cable-TV and wireless provider's late founder Ted Rogers, had sought court approval to replace five of the 14 directors after they opposed his efforts to replace its chief executive, Joe Natale, and name new directors.

Judge Shelley Fitzpatrick ruled that Mr. Rogers had sufficient authority to make the board changes, without elaborating, at a brief hearing.

--Jacquie McNish contributed to this article.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

