Rogers Communications' executive Loretta Rogers dies at the age of 83

Chairman Edward Rogers, the only son of the company's late founder Ted Rogers, said, the family was profoundly saddened by their mother's passing.

"She lived a full and vibrant life and we, like all those who knew her, will deeply miss her leadership and guidance," Edward Rogers said.

"A beautiful soul left us today. She was a one of a kind spirit who spread love like wildfire", daughter Martha Rogers said https://twitter.com/MarthaLRogers/status/1535689152091639814?s=20&t=bh2jxJMfpDh_MbNJDhcgMw on Twitter.

Loretta Rogers served as a director of Rogers Communications since 1964 and was a member of the Advisory Committee of the Rogers Control Trust.

Rogers Communications last week asked a tribunal to scrap Canada competition bureau's rejection to its C$20 billion ($15.65 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc, arguing the merger would create more competition rather than stifle it.

The Rogers family was in a dispute when Edward Rogers attempted to drop Joe Natale as CEO in September last year. Loretta Rogers had said she supports Joe Natale as CEO and his management team.

The Canadian wireless giant on January appointed Tony Staffieri as president and chief executive officer from interim CEO, following a months-long boardroom battle on who should lead the company.

($1 = 1.2781 Canadian dollars)

