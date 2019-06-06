Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Terry Gou

Public asset : 3,972,227,131 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Terry Gou founded Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Exclusive: Foxconn plans management overhaul as Chairman Gou seeks Taiwan presidency - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 10:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A motorcyclist rides past the logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn is planning to overhaul its management structure to get more senior executives involved in the running of its daily operations, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The move to appoint a new "operations committee" comes as Chairman and Founder Terry Gou is seeking to run in Taiwan's 2020 presidential election. He also told Reuters in April that he planned to step down from Foxconn to pave the way for younger talent to move up the ranks.

The overhaul will mark a major shift in Foxconn's corporate leadership that has seen 68-year-old Gou hold a tight grip on the firm's daily operations and strategic decisions.

"The good thing is it will no longer be a company ruled by one man and the decisions won't be as dogmatic as they used to be," the source said. "It will be a co-management model."

Investors are keen for any insight into succession plans at the world's largest contract manufacturer, whose business ranges from smartphone assembling to panel manufacturing, and what it means for plans laid out by Gou such as a $10 billion investment to create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin and an $8.8 billion display factory in southern China.

Foxconn is already under the spotlight for having failed so far to meet job-creation targets in Wisconsin, a plan cited by U.S. President Donald Trump as proof he was reviving American manufacturing. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Foxconn has moved more than 150 U.S. jobs to Mexico.

Foxconn is set to reveal next week the new "operations committee" that will give senior executives from its units greater control, according to the person, who declined to be named as the news had not yet been made public.

The committee, which would be involved in running the daily operations of various Foxconn units - from Sharp Corp to Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd (FIH) - would include Sharp Chairman Tai Jeng-wu, Foxconn CFO Huang Chiu-lien, and FIH chairman Lu Sung-Ching, the source said.

Foxconn declined to comment until the conference on Tuesday.

A Sharp spokesman declined to comment, saying the firm does not comment on Foxconn or its management as Sharp and Foxconn are independent companies.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE

While the size of the new committee has not been finalised, an internal proposal is to include up to 10-11 senior executives from Foxconn units, the person said, adding the committee would report to Foxconn's proposed new board.

Reuters reported in May that the firm's chip unit boss, Liu Young, was poised to replace Gou as chairman.

The source said Gou will not sit on the committee. Foxconn has previously said Gou would be a member of the new board.

At Tuesday's conference, Foxconn is also set to announce a plan to hold investor conferences regularly, a move the source said aims to address concerns about Gou's approach to transparency, including a lack of precise detail on matters from investment decisions to succession plans.

"Foxconn plans to begin regular engagements with its investors, stakeholders, and the general public on areas of mutual interest," the company said.

In the conference, to be led by Liu, Foxconn aims to address concerns about an escalating China-U.S. trade war, with plans to use its "globalised" production lines from Southeast Asia to India to cut its risks in China, the source said.

Foxconn will also pledge to use new technologies including 5G telecoms infrastructure and artificial intelligence to revamp its manufacturing capability, the person said.

Shares in Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, have dropped around 24% since Gou announced in April his plans to run for president. They closed up 0.1% on Thursday, versus a 0.5% decline in the broader market.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Jeanny Kao, additional reporting by David Dolan in TOKYO; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree, Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)

By Yimou Lee and Jeanny Kao
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.47% 185.22 Delayed Quote.17.42%
FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY LTD End-of-day quote.
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
SHARP CORPORATION -2.16% 995 End-of-day quote.-6.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Terry Gou
 
10:13pTERRY GOU : Foxconn plans management overhaul as Chairman Gou seeks Taiwan presidency - source
RE
05/13TERRY GOU : Taiwan's Foxconn readies chip boss to succeed Gou as chairman - sources
RE
05/10TERRY GOU : Foxconn's Gou to keep board seat as he bids for Taiwan's presidency
RE
05/06TERRY GOU : Foxconn's Gou wants to be peacemaker between U.S., China and Taiwan
RE
04/18TERRY GOU : Terry Gou's Taiwan presidential run fuels rally in Foxconn shares
RE
04/17TERRY GOU : Foxconn's Gou throws hat in ring for Taiwan presidency, with blessing of sea goddess
RE
04/16TERRY GOU : Foxconn's Gou says may run for Taiwan president, step back from daily business
RE
02/01TERRY GOU : Foxconn vows to build Wisconsin plant after talk with Trump
RE
2018TERRY GOU : Foxconn looks for its next act but faces risks as it diversifies
RE
2017TERRY GOU : Chairman Gou
RE
2016TERRY GOU : Foxconn details offer for troubled sharp, Gou steps in
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/04CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/31PAUL ALLEN : Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen closing operations - sources
RE
06/01WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett charity lunch fetches record $4.57 million winning bid
RE
06/05TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook says he doesn't see China targeting Apple in U.S.-China trade dispute
RE
06/03CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:04aIGOR SECHIN : Russia's Sechin accuses U.S. of using energy as political weapon
RE
06/03PATRICK THOMAS : DuPont Shares up 9% Following Corteva Split
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Frank Appel Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards David Einhorn John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Pierre Fabre Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Miuccia Prada Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About