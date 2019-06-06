Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Terry Gou

Public asset : 3,972,227,131 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Terry Gou founded Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Exclusive: Foxconn to reveal management overhaul as Gou sets sights on presidency - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's building in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn is planning to overhaul its management structure in a move that would see more senior executives involved in the running of its daily operations, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The decision comes as Chairman and Founder Terry Gou is seeking to run in Taiwan's 2020 presidential election. He also told Reuters in April that he planned to step down from Foxconn to pave the way for younger talent to move up the ranks.

Any management reshuffle, which the source said would be announced at Foxconn's first investor conference on Tuesday, could overshadow ambitious plans initially laid out by Gou, including a $10 billion investment to create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin and an $8.8 billion display factory in southern China.

Foxconn is already under the spotlight for having so far failed to meet job-creation targets in Wisconsin, a plan cited by U.S. President Donald Trump as proof that he was reviving American manufacturing.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Foxconn had offshored more than 150 U.S. jobs to Mexico.

Investors are keen for any insight into succession plans at the world's largest contract manufacturer whose business ranges from smartphone assembling to panel manufacturing.

Shares in Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, have dropped around 24% since Gou announced in April his plans to run for president. Foxconn is set to reveal on Tuesday a new "operations committee" that will give senior executives from the group's subsidiaries greater control, according to the source, who declined to be named as the news had not yet been made public.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Jeanny Kao, additional reporting by David Dolan in TOKYO; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Himani Sarkar)

By Yimou Lee and Jeanny Kao
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.61% 182.54 Delayed Quote.15.72%
FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY LTD End-of-day quote.
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
SHARP CORPORATION 2.94% 1017 End-of-day quote.-4.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Terry Gou
 
02:21aTERRY GOU : Foxconn to reveal management overhaul as Gou sets sights on presidency - source
RE
05/13TERRY GOU : Taiwan's Foxconn readies chip boss to succeed Gou as chairman - sources
RE
05/10TERRY GOU : Foxconn's Gou to keep board seat as he bids for Taiwan's presidency
RE
05/06TERRY GOU : Foxconn's Gou wants to be peacemaker between U.S., China and Taiwan
RE
04/18TERRY GOU : Terry Gou's Taiwan presidential run fuels rally in Foxconn shares
RE
04/17TERRY GOU : Foxconn's Gou throws hat in ring for Taiwan presidency, with blessing of sea goddess
RE
04/16TERRY GOU : Foxconn's Gou says may run for Taiwan president, step back from daily business
RE
02/01TERRY GOU : Foxconn vows to build Wisconsin plant after talk with Trump
RE
2018TERRY GOU : Foxconn looks for its next act but faces risks as it diversifies
RE
2017TERRY GOU : Chairman Gou
RE
2016TERRY GOU : Foxconn details offer for troubled sharp, Gou steps in
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/04CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/30FRIEDE SPRINGER : KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
RE
05/30JAMES PACKER : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/31PAUL ALLEN : Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen closing operations - sources
RE
05/30CARL ICAHN : Investor Icahn sues Occidental Petroleum over 'misguided' Anadarko deal
RE
06/01WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett charity lunch fetches record $4.57 million winning bid
RE
06/05TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook says he doesn't see China targeting Apple in U.S.-China trade dispute
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Frank Appel Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon John Edwards David Einhorn John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Pierre Fabre Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Philippe Petitcolin Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Miuccia Prada Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About