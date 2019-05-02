Log in
Terry Gou

Public asset : 3,972,227,131 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Terry Gou founded Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Foxconn chairman Gou meets with Trump on Wisconsin project

05/02/2019 | 10:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Foxconn's Gou smiles as Trump delivers remarks during a White House event where the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer announced plans to build a $10 billion dollar LCD display panel screen plant in Wisconsin, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Foxconn chairman Terry Gou met U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the status of the Taiwanese company's planned investment in Wisconsin, Foxconn said on Thursday.

Foxconn pledged to create 13,000 jobs and build a $10 billion (£7.6 billion) campus in Wisconsin, but it has not met early hiring targets and has said it has been reconsidering its plans.

The White House has repeatedly refused to confirm if any visit was planned and did not immediately comment on Thursday.

The Apple supplier said in a statement the two discussed the Wisconsin project and other issues.

Gou, a billionaire who said last month he plans to run for president of Taiwan, also told Trump he would seek U.S. support for his country if he wins, The South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said last month it remained committed to its contract to build a display plant and tech research facilities in Wisconsin, days after the state's Governor Tony Evers said he wanted to renegotiate the deal.

Evers, who inherited a deal to give Foxconn $4 billion in tax breaks and other incentives when he took office in January, said he wanted renegotiation because the firm is not expected to reach its job creation goals for the state.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sonya Hepinstall)

By David Shepardson

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.07% 210.07 Delayed Quote.33.46%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
Latest news about Terry Gou
 
