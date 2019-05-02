Foxconn chairman Gou meets with Trump on Wisconsin project

Foxconn pledged to create 13,000 jobs and build a $10 billion (£7.6 billion) campus in Wisconsin, but it has not met early hiring targets and has said it has been reconsidering its plans.

The White House has repeatedly refused to confirm if any visit was planned and did not immediately comment on Thursday.

The Apple supplier said in a statement the two discussed the Wisconsin project and other issues.

Gou, a billionaire who said last month he plans to run for president of Taiwan, also told Trump he would seek U.S. support for his country if he wins, The South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said last month it remained committed to its contract to build a display plant and tech research facilities in Wisconsin, days after the state's Governor Tony Evers said he wanted to renegotiate the deal.

Evers, who inherited a deal to give Foxconn $4 billion in tax breaks and other incentives when he took office in January, said he wanted renegotiation because the firm is not expected to reach its job creation goals for the state.

