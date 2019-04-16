Log in
Terry Gou

Public asset : 3,972,227,131 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Terry Gou founded Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Foxconn's Gou says will follow order of sea goddess to run for Taiwan presidency

0
04/16/2019 | 11:52pm EDT
Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn, prays at a temple, in New Taipei City

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Terry Gou, chairman of Apple supplier Foxconn, said on Wednesday he will follow the order of a sea goddess who has told him to run in Taiwan's 2020 presidential election, although he added he has not yet formally declared his intention to contest.

Gou was speaking as more than 100 people crowded into Ci Hui temple in Banqiao, New Taipei City, where the billionaire executive was born and grew up.

The temple is devoted to the sea goddess Mazu, a popular figure in Taiwan that governs everything from safety to fortune.

On Tuesday, Gou said he was considering whether to run for Taiwan's presidential election, a day after Reuters reported he planned to step down as chairman from Foxconn.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.01% 199.25 Delayed Quote.26.32%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
