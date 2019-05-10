Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Terry Gou

Public asset : 3,972,227,131 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Terry Gou founded Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Foxconn's Gou to keep board seat as he bids for Taiwan's presidency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/10/2019 | 11:41am EDT
Foxconn Technology Group founder and chairman, Terry Gou, speaks during a news conference in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Terry Gou, chairman of Apple supplier Foxconn, will retain a seat on the company's proposed board, a company filing showed on Friday, as he plans to run in Taiwan's 2020 presidential election.

Earlier on Friday, a source told Reuters that Gou will retain a seat on the company's new board, weeks after his decision to contest the presidential election in January, seeking to represent the China-friendly opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party. The vote follows a period of increasing tension between Beijing and Taipei.

Gou's election bid came after he told Reuters in April that he planned to step down from Foxconn to pave the way for younger talent to move up the company's ranks.

Gou, Taiwan's richest person, told reporters late on Friday that he will resign from his role as chairman of the board to demonstrate his determination to run for the presidency, according to the official Central News Agency.

It is not immediately clear when Gou will resign.

The proposed candidates for the new company board, which include Lu Sung-Ching, the chairman of Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd, and Sharp Corp's chairman Tai Jeng-wu, are subject to approval from a shareholder meeting in June, before a new chairman is elected.

Analysts said Gou's election bid might be weighed down by his ties to a Chinese leadership that refuses to renounce the use of force to unify with self-ruled Taiwan it considers a wayward province.

Earlier in the day, the company reported that its April sales were up 10.4% from a year earlier, the strongest increase since October last year.

Shares of Foxconn fell 0.7% on Friday, lagging the benchmark share price index's 0.2% decline. They are up about 18% this year after falling 30 percent last year.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Louise Heavens)

By Yimou Lee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY LTD End-of-day quote.
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
SHARP CORPORATION 0.53% 1136 End-of-day quote.6.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Terry Gou
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/07WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says U.S.-China trade war would be 'bad for the whole world'
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Charlie Munger, Unplugged
DJ
05/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook rejects co-founder call for breakup, senator urges U.S. antitrust probe
RE
05/06DAVID EINHORN : Greenlight's David Einhorn pitches long on AerCap, short on GATX at Sohn Conference
RE
05/09JEFF BEZOS : Billionaire Bezos unveils moon lander mockup, embraces Trump's lunar timetable
RE
05/09WARREN BUFFETT : Chevron drops Anadarko takeover battle after Occidental raises bid
RE
05/08PATRICK THOMAS : Disney Unveils New Film Slate -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Dara Khosrowshahi Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Arne Sorenson Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About