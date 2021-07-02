Taiwan's Terry Gou, TSMC reach initial agreements for BioNTech vaccines -sources

TAIPEI, July 2 (Reuters) - Terry Gou, the billionaire
founder of Taiwan's Foxconn, and TSMC
reached initial agreements to buy 5 million doses each of
BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, three
sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
Taiwan's government has tried for months to buy the shots
directly from Germany's BioNTech and has blamed China, which
claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, for nixing a
deal the two sides were due to sign earlier this year. China
denies the accusations.
Last month, facing public pressure about the slow pace of
Taiwan's inoculation program, the government agreed to allow
Gou and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for the vaccines, which
would be donated to Taiwan's government for
distribution.
The agreements were reached with a subsidiary of Shanghai
Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, which has a
contract with BioNTech to sell the COVID-19 vaccines in China,
Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, the sources said.
One of the sources said both Gou and Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reached an "initial agreement" to
purchase 5 million vaccine doses each with the Chinese company,
adding it was not a final contract and it will still take some
time to close the deal.
The person added that the agreement signed included "related
legal documents" needed to finalize the deal, but the agreement
does not specify a possible delivery date, as global demand for
vaccines continues to outstrip supply.
The vaccines will be shipped directly to Taiwan from the
German manufacturer, the person added.
Taiwan's government has said any BioNTech vaccines should be
"produced in the original factory with the original packaging"
and be directly delivered to Taiwan.
Neither Foxconn, a major Apple Inc supplier, nor
Fosun responded to requests for comment outside of business
hours.
TSMC said in a brief emailed statement it was still a work
in progress and "no further information is available at this
time."
BioNTech declined to comment.
A second source told Reuters the German government, which
has said it has been trying to help Taiwan obtain the BioNTech
vaccines, had been trying to speed up the talks.
"The German government doesn't want to leave the impression
that they didn't sell vaccines to Taiwan due to the Chinese
pressure, so it has been pushing the company to speed up its
talks with Taiwan," the source said, referring to BioNTech.
Both sources said although global supplies are tight, Fosun,
as an exclusive dealer for the vaccine in China and Taiwan, is
able to secure higher priority for the vaccine distribution.
Only around 9% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received
at least one of the two dose COVID-19 vaccine regimen, a need
made more urgent by a spike in domestic infections on the
island, though numbers remain relatively small.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard
and the Taipei newsroom; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)