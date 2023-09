Founder of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Tai Ming Kuo presently is Chief Executive Officer at Foxconn Image & Printing Product Pte Ltd. He is also on the board of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (former Chairman & Chief Executive Officer). In his past career Mr. Kuo occupied the position of Chairman & President of Foxconn Technology Group. Mr. Kuo received an undergraduate degree from Taipei College of Maritime Technology.

Linked companies HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Chief Executive Officer Foxconn Image & Printing Product Pte Ltd. Chief Executive Officer