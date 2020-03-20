Log in
Theodor Weimer

Birthday : 12/21/1959
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Deutsche Börse AG
Biography : Theodor Weimer is a German businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies and curr

Deutsche Bank Recommends Theodor Weimer to Join Supervisory Board

03/20/2020 | 04:12am EDT

By Sarah Sloat

Deutsche Bank AG on Friday recommended Theodor Weimer, the chief executive of stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse AG, to join its supervisory board.

"We will gain an expert with deep knowledge of the German and European financial industry as well as an outstanding banker," the German bank said, referring to Mr. Weimer.

Mr. Weimer will replace Katherine Garrett-Cox, who is resigning.

The supervisory board will submit a proposal to the annual general meeting on May 20, for Mr. Weimer to be elected.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 7.00% 5.882 Delayed Quote.-20.91%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 4.59% 105.8 Delayed Quote.-27.68%
