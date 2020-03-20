Deutsche Bank Recommends Theodor Weimer to Join Supervisory Board

By Sarah Sloat



Deutsche Bank AG on Friday recommended Theodor Weimer, the chief executive of stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse AG, to join its supervisory board.

"We will gain an expert with deep knowledge of the German and European financial industry as well as an outstanding banker," the German bank said, referring to Mr. Weimer.

Mr. Weimer will replace Katherine Garrett-Cox, who is resigning.

The supervisory board will submit a proposal to the annual general meeting on May 20, for Mr. Weimer to be elected.

