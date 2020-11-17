Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Theodor Weimer

Birthday : 12/21/1959
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Theodor Weimer is a German businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companies. Present

Deutsche Boerse to buy 80% of ISS for $1.8 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 04:04pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The bull, symbol for successful trading, is seen in front of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday it would acquire an 80% stake in Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) for about $1.8 billion (£1.3 billion), the latest in a flurry of deals to sweep across the exchange industry.

It makes good on a promise by Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Officer Theodor Weimer to grow through acquisitions after his bid to acquire the Milan stock exchange failed over the summer.

The deal also marks the latest example of an exchange bulking up its offerings by joining forces with a provider of data and analytics.

For ISS, best known for advising investors how to cast proxy votes at shareholder meetings to build long-term value, the deal is the fourth ownership change in a decade.

Current owner Genstar Capital bought the firm for $720 million in 2017 from Vestar Capital Partners. Vestar had bought the company for $364 million in 2014 from MSCI, which had owned the company since 2010.

The purchase by Deutsche Boerse of the majority stake values ISS at $2.3 billion. The corporate governance adviser's current management and Genstar Capital will retain a stake of 20% in the business, the parties to the deal said in a statement.

It is the largest deal during Weimer's tenure of nearly three years at the helm of Deutsche Boerse. He is due to present his new medium-term strategy to investors on Wednesday and has said that mergers and acquisitions would play a big role in the company's future.

The stock exchange operator will take on an additional 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in debt to help fund the agreed deal, which it expects to close in the first half of 2021 subject to regulatory approvals.

The transaction was announced amid active deal making by stock exchanges as they seek to leverage their electronic trading platforms with analytics, in a redrawing of the market landscape that has also drawn the attention of regulators.

The most prominent such deal is London Stock Exchange's $27-billion purchase of data provider Refinitiv, which is 45% owned by Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters News.

Deutsche Boerse said the purchase positioned it as a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data and analytics that support ethical investment strategies.

"Together, ISS and Deutsche Boerse have complementary ingredients to become one of the globally leading ESG players of the future," Theodor Weimer said in a statement.

ISS will remain autonomous within the group to ensure the independence of its data and research and ISS Chief Executive Gary Retelny will keep his job.

ISS and its main rival Glass Lewis, which advise institutional investors on how to vote on hot button corporate matters ranging from mergers to whom to seat on a board, have faced increasing pressure from lawmakers and regulators over the last years as U.S. corporations have accused them of wielding too much power.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Additional reporting by Svea Herbst and Ross Kerber in Boston and Hans Seidensteucker and Tom Sims in Frankfurt; Editing by David Clarke and Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -1.51% 133.55 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -3.97% 7936 Delayed Quote.6.63%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION -1.46% 105.99 Delayed Quote.14.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Theodor Weimer
 
04:04pTHEODOR WEIMER : Deutsche Boerse to buy 80% of ISS for $1.8 billion
RE
12:47pMASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son wants to deploy cash on public and private firms
RE
12:00pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg, Dorsey Tout Progress in Combating Political Disinformation -- Update
DJ
06:42aJOHN MALONE : John Malone's GCI Liberty Exits LendingTree Stake
DJ
06:37aGEORGE WESTON : George Weston 3Q Profit, Sales Rise
DJ
03:04aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers
RE
11/16ELON MUSK : Tesla to Be Added to S&P 500 Index -- 2nd Update
DJ
11/16MICHAEL DELL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/16MICHAEL DELL : Goldman's Top Dealmaker Is Leaving to Run Michael Dell's Investment Firm -- 2nd Update
DJ
11/15ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/15ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of COVID-19
RE
11/14ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Says He Tested Positive for Covid-19 -- 7th Update
DJ
11/14ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Says He Tested Positive for Covid-19 -- 6th Update
DJ
11/14WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Is Becoming Its Own Elephant Investment
DJ
11/13ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Says He Tests Both Positive and Negative -- 4th Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03:04aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers
RE
11/14WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Is Becoming Its Own Elephant Investment
DJ
11/12JACK MA : China's President Xi Jinping Pulled Plug on Jack Ma's Ant IPO
DJ
11/13ELON MUSK : Musk questions coronavirus tests, saying they gave opposite results on same day
RE
11/15ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of COVID-19
RE
11/13THIERRY BRETON : Google CEO apologises for document, EU's Breton warns internet is not Wild West
RE
11/11JACK MA : Workaholic Shenzhen city makes leave time mandatory in first for China
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Leon Black Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Nicandro Durante Sergio Ermotti Antoine Frérot Bill Gates David Henry Carl Icahn Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Bernd Osterloh James Packer Patrick Pouyanné Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Peter Thiel Gilberto Tomazoni Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group