Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Thierry Bolloré

Birthday : 05/30/1963
Country of residence : Unknown

Renault CEO Bollore has no plans to reduce Nissan stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 10:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thierry Bollore, CEO of Renault, attends Renault's 2018 annual results presentation at their headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Cutting its stake in alliance partner Nissan is not on Renault's agenda, the French carmaker's chief executive Thierry Bollore said on Wednesday after a global vehicle launch in New Delhi.

Renault and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) are looking for ways to resuscitate a failed merger plan and secure Nissan's approval, Reuters reported this month.

As part of the fallout of the collapse of talks, Nissan is poised to urge Renault to significantly cut its 43.4% stake in the Japanese carmaker, two people told Reuters.

"This is not at all our agenda," Bollore told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday when asked if Renault would reduce its stake in Nissan to get a deal with FCA.

"For us it is so important that we continuously improve our alliance. Not only for now, but also for the future and this is the mindset which we are in, and these are the discussions we have with our partners," Bollore said after the global launch of Renault's Triber multi-purpose vehicle.

Bollore said the alliance partners planned to meet in early July and while he declined to disclose the agenda, he added that it would be "massive".

The 20-year-old partnership between Nissan and Renault has been strained since the alliance's former chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested for suspected financial misconduct in November. Ghosn denies any wrongdoing.

The alliance was plunged further into crisis this month as Renault's demand for a greater say in Nissan's governance drew rare public censure by the Japanese automaker.

Nissan is due to hold a shareholder meeting to vote on its overhauled governance structure on June 25. Bollore said Renault would participate, but the talks were private.

Renault and FCA were in $35 billion merger talks until the Italian-American carmaker withdrew after the French government, Renault's biggest shareholder, blocked a vote by its board and demanded more time to win Nissan's backing.

Bollore said there is no offer from FCA on the table and declined to comment on the role of the French government.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Munsif Vengattil
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.13% 12.188 End-of-day quote.-4.97%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.40% 763 End-of-day quote.-10.87%
RENAULT -0.27% 54.58 Real-time Quote.0.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Thierry Bolloré
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/15DANIEL LOEB : We're Listening, but... -- WSJ
DJ
06/18JACK MA : Alibaba puts CFO in charge of investment in major management reshuffle
RE
06/13NELSON PELTZ : Peltz's Trian picks up 6% stake in Britain's Ferguson
RE
06/12PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia avoids collapse as creditors back deal
RE
06/17PATRICK DRAHI : Sotheby's snapped up by French tycoon Drahi for $3.7 billion
RE
06/17ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk becomes 'Daddy DotCom' on Twitter
RE
06/13TIM COOK : Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Anil Ambani Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Elkann Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Nelson Peltz Philippe Petitcolin Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About