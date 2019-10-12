Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Thierry Bolloré

Birthday : 05/30/1963
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Renault SA - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Biography : Thierry Bolloré is on the board of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Renault Sport Racing Ltd., Dongfeng Renau

Renault Ousts Bolloré As Chief Executive -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Nick Kostov and Stacy Meichtry

PARIS -- Renault SA fired Chief Executive Thierry Bolloré as the French car maker seeks to turn the page on Carlos Ghosn's decades of leadership and reboot its globe-spanning alliance with Nissan Motor Co.

Renault's board voted Friday to remove Mr. Bolloré, effective immediately, after he refused to resign. Three of Renault's 18 directors abstained from the vote while the rest backed the move, Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said.

"I had hoped this would be done differently," Mr. Senard said.

Mr. Bolloré didn't respond to a request for comment. He told French newspaper Les Echos ahead of the board meeting that "the brutality and the totally unexpected character of what is happening are stupefying."

Mr. Bolloré's ouster is part of an effort by Renault and its Japanese partner to sweep away executives who were close allies of Mr. Ghosn when he headed both auto makers. The alliance has been in upheaval since Mr. Ghosn was arrested in November and later charged in Japan with financial misconduct -- allegations he denies.

Nissan this week replaced Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, a longtime lieutenant of Mr. Ghosn, with a triumvirate of executives.

Mr. Bolloré was Mr. Ghosn's deputy at the time of the auto titan's arrest, and he was swiftly tapped to replace him and stabilize Renault's operations while Mr. Ghosn sat in a Tokyo jail cell.

Since then board members have fretted over Mr. Bolloré's struggle to lower tensions with Nissan executives who accuse him of foot-dragging in the companies' efforts to probe Mr. Ghosn's tenure. The board was also worried about a decline in Renault's revenue and profit.

"The alliance needs a breath of fresh air," Mr. Senard said. "It's nothing personal."

Renault shares rose more than 5% on Friday.

The company's board tapped Chief Financial Officer Clotilde Delbos to take over as interim CEO while it searches for a replacement.

Renault's sales chief, Olivier Murguet, and Jose Vincente de los Mozos, its manufacturing and supply chain head, were named deputy managing directors to assist Mrs. Delbos.

The shake-up is a sign of how urgently Renault wants to heal the rift with Nissan. The French auto maker has been pushing to deepen the alliance and add new members to better cope with a darkened outlook for the automotive industry.

Earlier this year, Renault was in a merger dance with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, but a deal fell apart after the two car makers failed to secure the explicit support of Nissan. The merger negotiations were led by Mr. Senard, who came over from Michelin to take the chairmanship at Renault early this year.

Arndt Ellinghorst, an auto analyst with brokerage Evercore ISI, wrote in a note that Mr. Bolloré's ouster came "as another blow for a company that urgently needs direction and stability."

"Renault has to deal with end-markets and customers and not with itself!" Mr. Ellinghorst wrote. "We are worried that Renault's competitive position will further erode in an automotive world that's getting tougher by the day."

Write to Nick Kostov at Nick.Kostov@wsj.com and Stacy Meichtry at stacy.meichtry@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.90% 669 End-of-day quote.-21.85%
RENAULT 5.12% 53.4 Real-time Quote.-2.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Thierry Bolloré
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/10TIM COOK : Apple pulls app used to track Hong Kong police, Cook defends move
RE
10/08MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell buys Silicon Valley's Firewood in pursuit of red-hot digital growth
RE
10/09MICHAEL O'LEARY : Reprieve for Thomas Cook's UK stores as Hays Travel deal saves up to 2,500 jobs
RE
02:47aDENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing Picks New Chairman -- WSJ
DJ
10/09VITALY NESIS : Russia's Polymetal may invest in rare earth project to tap electric vehicle demand
RE
10/10TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook defends removal of police-tracking app used in Hong Kong
RE
10/07JOHN KINGMAN : Tesco Bank to appoint John Kingman as chairman
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group