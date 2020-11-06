Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Thierry Breton

Birthday : 01/15/1955
Public asset : 42,308,314 USD
Linked companies : Sonatel SA
Biography : Thierry Breton is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies. Presen

EU Commissioner Breton sees 50/50 chance of Brexit deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 02:26am EST
European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton talks to journalists during an online news conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels

PARIS (Reuters) - There is a "50/50" chance that Britain and the European Union will be able to reach a deal over the terms of Britain's exit from the bloc, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday.

"We are extremely clear on the conditions and the access to our European market," he told France 2 television, who also said Britain had more to lose than the EU in the event that talks broke down and resulted in a "no-deal" Brexit.

Britain left the EU in January and talks on protecting a trillion dollars worth of annual free trade between the estranged allies from possible quotas and tariffs are now in their final stretch before London's transition out of the bloc completes on Dec. 31.

Earlier this week, both the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost stated that there were still major "divergences" between the two sides regarding the state of the Brexit talks.

Issues of contention between Britain and the EU have centred on fixing new fishing rights, guaranteeing fair-play rules for companies, and agreeing ways to solve any future trade disputes.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Gareth Jones)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.17% 0.90091 Delayed Quote.6.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Thierry Breton
 
02:26aTHIERRY BRETON : EU Commissioner Breton sees 50/50 chance of Brexit deal
RE
11/05MASAYOSHI SON : Investors await CEO Son's cashpile clues in second-quarter report
RE
11/05DENNIS SMITH : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/05CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn boosts Xerox stake to over 14%
RE
11/05TIM COOK : Apple must face shareholder lawsuit over CEO Cook's China sales comments
RE
11/05JACK MA : For some Ant investors, outrage that regulatory risks weren't flagged better
RE
11/05TOSHIHIRO SUZUKI : Suzuki expects annual profit to shrink by a quarter as India sales slump
RE
11/05LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal beats profit expectations after lockdown low
RE
11/04DAVID HENRY : Wall Street worries tight U.S. election clouds pandemic fight, stimulus
RE
11/04ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/04ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/04ALRIK DANIELSON : Bearings maker SKF announces fresh targets, aims for 14% core profit margin
RE
11/03JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/03JACK MA : The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group
RE
11/02JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/30LEON BLACK : A $433 Billion Wall Street Giant Has a Reputation Problem. It's Josh Harris's Job to Fix It.
DJ
11/05TIM COOK : Apple must face shareholder lawsuit over CEO Cook's China sales comments
RE
11/01MUKESH AMBANI : Future Retail says Amazon dispute order not binding on company
RE
11/05JACK MA : For some Ant investors, outrage that regulatory risks weren't flagged better
RE
11/03JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/05LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal beats profit expectations after lockdown low
RE
11/02RALPH HAMERS : New UBS CEO Hamers tells staff to be flexible, agile, focused
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Leon Black Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Nicandro Durante Sergio Ermotti Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary James Packer Patrick Pouyanné Alessandro Profumo Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Gilberto Tomazoni Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group