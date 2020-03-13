EU's Breton: no doubt that ECB will 'take its responsibilities' over coronavirus crisis

"I have no doubt that the European Central Bank will continue to take its responsibilities," he told RTL radio.

On Thursday, the ECB rolled out a new stimulus package to help fight off the coronavirus fallout but stopped short of cutting interest rates, putting the onus firmly on governments and sending markets into a tailspin.

Breton also criticised U.S. President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis, saying that no-one would win by adopting an "everyone for himself" position.

