Business Leaders
Thierry Breton

Birthday : 01/15/1955
Public asset : 42,308,314 USD
Biography : Thierry Breton is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies and presen

EU's Breton: no doubt that ECB will 'take its responsibilities' over coronavirus crisis

03/13/2020 | 03:14am EDT
European Commission presents its data/digital strategy in Brussels

European Union industry chief Thierry Breton said on Friday that he had no doubt that the European Central Bank would "take its responsibilities" regarding helping the euro zone deal with the coronavirus crisis that has hit the world economy.

"I have no doubt that the European Central Bank will continue to take its responsibilities," he told RTL radio.

On Thursday, the ECB rolled out a new stimulus package to help fight off the coronavirus fallout but stopped short of cutting interest rates, putting the onus firmly on governments and sending markets into a tailspin.

Breton also criticised U.S. President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis, saying that no-one would win by adopting an "everyone for himself" position.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Bertrand Boucey; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

