Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Thierry Breton

Birthday : 01/15/1955
Public asset : 42,308,314 USD
Linked companies : Sonatel SA
Biography : Thierry Breton is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies and presen

EU will find room for convergence on new funding instruments - Breton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 03:38am EDT
European Commissioner for the Internal Market Breton gestures as he communicates on the EU's 5G plan in Brussels

The European Union's industry chief Thierry Breton said on Thursday he was convinced that the bloc's states would be able to forge a consensus around how to find new funding instruments to help the EU fight the coronavirus crisis.

"I am convinced we will be able to converge," Breton told France Inter radio.

In March, France, Italy, Spain and six other countries called for work on a common debt instrument issued by a European institution to cushion the effects of the pandemic, which is on course to trigger a global recession.

However, Germany and the Netherlands have voiced opposition to such a mechanism, and the nine states who supported it did not specify how it would work.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Thierry Breton
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/26CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/30RICHARD BRANSON : EasyJet grounds fleet as pandemic pushes airlines to the brink
RE
03/28WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says Pershing Square no longer has hedges on stocks
RE
03/30LAURENCE FINK : World Economy to 'Recover Steadily'
DJ
03/31DAVID SIMON : Mall Giant Simon Property Is Furloughing Workers
DJ
03/31ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
03/28ENRIQUE LORES : A Crash Course In Crisis Management -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Stefan Persson Patrick Pouyanné Miuccia Prada Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group