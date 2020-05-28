Wipro Appoints Thierry Delaporte as CEO

By P.R. Venkat



India's software services company Wipro Ltd. has appointed Thierry Delaporte as its new chief executive officer and managing director.

Until recently, Mr. Delaporte was the chief operating officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its group executive board, Wipro said Friday.

Mr. Delaporte's appointment will be effective from July 6.

Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his position as CEO on June 1, Wipro said.

Mr. Delaporte will be based in Paris and report to chairman Rishad Premji.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com