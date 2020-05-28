Log in
Thierry Delaporte

Age : 52
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Founder of Life Project 4 Youth, Thierry Delaporte is Chairman for Idean Entreprises, Inc., Chairman

Wipro Appoints Thierry Delaporte as CEO

05/28/2020 | 11:48pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

India's software services company Wipro Ltd. has appointed Thierry Delaporte as its new chief executive officer and managing director.

Until recently, Mr. Delaporte was the chief operating officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its group executive board, Wipro said Friday.

Mr. Delaporte's appointment will be effective from July 6.

Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his position as CEO on June 1, Wipro said.

Mr. Delaporte will be based in Paris and report to chairman Rishad Premji.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPGEMINI SE 3.04% 92.8 Real-time Quote.-14.78%
WIPRO LIMITED -1.21% 199.3 End-of-day quote.-18.97%
