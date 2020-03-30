Log in
Thomas Gibbons

Age : 62
Public asset : 19,635,745 USD
Biography : Thomas P. Gibbons is on the board of The Summit Area YMCA and The Bank of New York Mellon SA and Chi

BNY Mellon names interim head Gibbons as CEO

03/30/2020 | 07:34am EDT
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. building at 1 Wall St. is seen in New York's financial district

Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Monday named interim head Thomas Gibbons as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Gibbons has been in charge at the bank since September 201
9, after Charles Scharf left to take the top job at Wells Fargo & Co. (https://reut.rs/2vVvvoS)

"The Board conducted a comprehensive search process over a number of months, and we concluded he is the right person for the job," Chairman Joseph Echevarria said.

Before Gibbons was named interim head in September, he led BNY Mellon's clearing, markets and client management - businesses that represented about half of the bank's earnings, the company said.

Prior to that, he was BNY Mellon's chief financial officer for nine years.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

