Credit Suisse chair backs CEO Gottstein, says no talks on replacement

ZURICH, May 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chairman
Axel Lehmann reiterated on Monday his support for Chief
Executive Thomas Gottstein amid investor unrest over whether he
is the right man for the job at Switzerland's second-biggest
bank.
"I fully back him because he is good," Lehmann said in an
interview with broadcaster CNBC at the World Economic Forum
annual meeting in Davos, dismissing as "rumours and
speculations" talk that Gottstein could be on his way out.
Asked specifically about a report that talks had taken place
on replacing Gottstein, Lehmann said: "I know that has not taken
place, so it is wrong."
Top-ten shareholder Artisan Partners told Reuters last week
that Credit Suisse should start looking for a new CEO, becoming
the first major investor to publicly call for such a move at the
scandal-hit Swiss bank.
Asked about Credit Suisse's relatively low valuation,
Lehmann said the bank had gone through incremental shake-ups
since posting a $5.5 billion loss from the unravelling of U.S.
investment firm Archegos last year.
"The market I think understands that we don't have a balance
sheet or liquidity crisis but the market believes...we have been
involved in too many scandals. What we need is execution of our
plans and making sure hopefully that we get a little bit out of
the news, so no scandal any more" he said.
"Valuation will gradually come back, but it will take time."
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)