Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Thomas Gottstein

Age : 57
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Credit Suisse Group AG
Biography : Dr. Thomas Gottstein is a Chief Executive Officer at Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, at Sw

Credit Suisse says 'nothing has changed' since chairman endorsed CEO Gottstein

05/13/2022 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern

May 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group on Friday said "nothing has changed" since Chairman Axel Lehmann endorsed Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein last month, following a Bloomberg News report that the bank was considering replacing him.

Credit Suisse in a statement said it does not comment on rumors and speculation, but added: "The Chairman clearly endorsed Thomas Gottstein. Nothing has changed in this regard."

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said the board has held early talks on removing Gottstein.

The change could come as early as this year, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-05-13/credit-suisse-weighs-removing-ceo-gottstein-as-soon-as-this-year said, and some board members are increasingly worried that Gottstein does not have a handle on the bank's problems.

Gottstein took on the top job in 2020 and has since steered the bank through a string of scandals, including regulatory blowback for spying on its executives and losses from the collapse of investment fund Archegos.

That prompted an exodus of key staff and wiped billions off the Zurich-based lender's market value in 2021.

In April this year, however, Lehmann told Swiss newspaper NZZ that he supports Gottstein and that roughly 10 key investors back the bank's board and its strategy.

"With so many new appointments, you also need someone at the top who knows what makes the entire organization tick and who the key customers are," Lehmann told NZZ. "At the moment, we have a good mix of continuity and change." (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Michelle Price and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 3.07% 6.508 Delayed Quote.-28.83%
Most Read News
 
05/11CATHIE WOOD : Tumble in Coinbase pushes Wood's ARK fund closer to pandemic low
RE
05/12MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
RE
05/11ELON MUSK : Musk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe - WSJ
RE
05/09ELON MUSK : Musk tweet on Japan doomed by low birthrate provokes anger - but not just at him
RE
05/10ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
RE
05/12ELON MUSK : Twitter CEO says two leaders to depart, hiring paused amid Musk takeover
RE
05/09ELON MUSK : EU industry chief Breton, Musk signal agreement on Digital Services Act
RE
Latest news about Thomas Gottstein
 
05:03pCredit Suisse says its chairman 'clearly endorsed' CEO Gottstein
RE
04:57pTHOMAS GOTTSTEIN : Credit Suisse says 'nothing has changed' since chairman endorsed CEO Gottstein
RE
04/29Credit Suisse board has major investors' backing - chairman
RE
04/29Credit suisse chair says ceo thomas gottstein has full trust of…
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 