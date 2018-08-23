Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Thomas Wilson

Age : 60
Public asset : 58,291,248 USD
Linked companies : Allstate Corp
Biography : Mr. Thomas J. Wilson, II MBA, is Independent Director at State Street Corp., Chairman, President & C

Foreign casino operators go all in as they vie for Osaka licence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 04:48am CEST
Students practice on a roulette table at Japan Casino School in Tokyo

(This version of Aug. 20 story corrects company name and stock code in paragraph 7)

By Thomas Wilson and Mari Saito

The company's chief executive, 41-year-old billionaire Lawrence Ho, had only hours earlier met Osaka's governor after a donation for natural disaster preparation.

Also in town was MGM Resorts International chief executive, Jim Murren. He didn't bring a donation - just the Blue Man Group to entertain around 100 guests on a chartered boat.

The partying and pageantry were part of a concerted effort to convince Osaka who should operate one of Japan's first casino resorts. Just days before, the country authorised the initial three licenses.

Thanks to strong local political support, an available site and a supportive business community, the western Japanese metropolis of 2.7 million is widely expected to become the first major city to host a casino.

"Tokyo has not raised its hand, Yokohama has not raised its hand - Osaka has raised its hand," said Ed Bowers, MGM's executive vice president of global development.

A huge new revenue stream is on the line for the casino operators, which also include Galaxy Entertainment Group, Caesars Entertainment Corp, Genting Singapore Ltd and Las Vegas Sands Corp . An Osaka casino could generate $4 billion a year, Morgan Stanley says.

For Osaka, which has seen its wealth and power fade in relation to Tokyo, gambling could boost tourism and bring in much-needed money. It hopes to open a resort by 2024, but even after it picks an operator it must win government approval.

"I want to properly nurture the tourism industry in Osaka as one of its pillars," Osaka Governor Ichiro Matsui told Reuters in an interview.

Interviews with dozens of casino executives, lobbyists and politicians depict sophisticated campaigns aimed at winning over a sceptical public, wooing local businesses and persuading officials.

And Osaka, eager to avoid even the appearance of corruption, has become more cautious in dealing with casino operators.

In July, the city reiterated a ban on officials' attending parties, sharing meals or receiving gifts. It also prohibits officials from meeting casino representatives alone.

All told, at least eight major operators are courting Osaka. MGM, Sands and Melco have in recent years pledged to sink $10 billion into a resort.

DREAM ISLAND

Osaka wants to build a casino on a man-made site called Yumeshima, or "Dream Island."

Yumeshima was built during Osaka's 1970s boom times. Its bayside area was once a blue-collar district crowded with chemical factories and shipyards. But those companies moved production abroad.

The city was hit hard when Japan's bubble economy popped, and politicians have for two decades tried with little success to revive both the waterfront and Osaka.

Still, with a four-fold surge in foreign tourists over the last five years - more than 11 million people visited Osaka in 2017, attracted by its rich culinary culture and wealth of nearby sights - casino operators see a fertile market.

"This is the greatest opportunity of my lifetime," Melco's Ho told Reuters by phone.

Executives from 11 casino companies have met Governor Matsui for "courtesy calls" 25 times between 2012 and May 2018, prefectural records show. Operators and other related companies have met Osaka officials 119 times since May 2017. Osaka declined to provide breakdowns of meetings by company.

HEARTS AND MINDS

Melco's most recent donation to Osaka, reported by local media to total about 50 million yen ($450,000), wasn't its first. Melco also gave money for victims of a June earthquake that killed four in Osaka, and for parts of western Japan devastated by flooding a month later.

The company declined to say how big those donations were; its fireworks sponsorship was worth about $9,000.

Ako Shiraogawa, Melco's Japan president, told Reuters she reassured local officials the donations were not meant to curry favour. It was a coincidence that Ho met Osaka's Matsui before the fireworks display, she said.

"It looks like we are doing too much," Shiraogawa said. "But it just happened to be the same day as the festival."

Like its Macau rival, MGM is building a bigger presence in Osaka, including an office. It says it is trying to win the "hearts and minds" of the city's public and businesses.

Before the festival, for instance, it gave shoppers at a local arcade the chance to win tickets to its boat party.

Behind the scenes, MGM has worked to connect with Osaka companies, said Kanji Hori, who runs the Hyakusha Kai association of small businesses, which is hoping for a stake in an operating consortium.

Tokyo-based GR Japan lobbies on behalf of MGM, Bowers told Reuters. GR Japan opened an Osaka office in February, hiring as associate director a former national lawmaker from Matsui's Ishin-no-Kai party.

For its part, Las Vegas Sands says it has focused on engaging with local officials, businesses and community groups. Its chief executive, Sheldon Adelson, met Matsui in September.

Officials from Sands declined to be interviewed.

SENSITIVE SUBJECT

In Osaka, 42 percent of residents are opposed to a casino over fears of gambling addiction and less than a fifth are in favour, a poll by public broadcaster NHK in March showed.

The city's government is trying to swing public opinion with seminars on dependency and a message of prosperity. A resort would create more than 80,000 jobs a year in the region, officials say.

But Teruo Sakurada, a professor at Osaka's Hannan University who heads an anti-casino group, said those positions would most likely be part-time and lower paid.

"They want tourism and foreign demand to drive the local economy, but this isn't a sustainable model," he said.

Despite casino operators' enthusiasm in courting Osaka, there have so far been no major accusations of impropriety.

The only incident approaching scandal: a PwC Consulting employee on a 377 million-yen contract to advise the city on casinos attended MGM's boat party, breaking no laws but earning a scolding from a local official. A PwC Japan spokeswoman said the incident did not violate its agreement.

"It's natural that we need to be fully open, and make sure that citizens have no doubts about unfairness or corruption," Matsui said. "There's no doubt a lot of money will be involved and that it's going to be a big business."

(Reporting by Thomas Wilson and Mari Saito; Additional reporting by Farah Master in HONG KONG and Ami Miyazaki in OSAKA; Editing by Gerry Doyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP 1.97% 10.35 Delayed Quote.-19.76%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.88% 56.85 End-of-day quote.-6.96%
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD --End-of-day quote.
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. -0.94% 65.64 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL -0.62% 28.83 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.02% 107.06 Delayed Quote.23.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Thomas Wilson
 
04:48aTHOMAS WILSON : Foreign casino operators go all in as they vie for Osaka licence
RE
07/03THOMAS WILSON : Nissan calls off potential $1 billion sale of battery unit to China's GSR
RE
06/22THOMAS WILSON : Japan watchdog orders improvements at cryptocurrency exchanges
RE
04/20THOMAS WILSON : Japan's cryptocurrency exchanges need tighter rules - Monex CEO
RE
04/18THOMAS WILSON : Japan casino bill to reach parliament on April 27 - officials
RE
04/06THOMAS WILSON : Japan's cryptocurrency exchanges face shortage of engineers
RE
04/03THOMAS WILSON : Japanese online brokerage Monex mulls takeover of crypto exchange Coincheck
RE
03/08THOMAS WILSON : Japan punishes seven cryptocurrency exchanges over regulatory lapses
RE
03/07THOMAS WILSON : sources
RE
03/06THOMAS WILSON : Nomura promotes leadership contenders Morita, Okuda to joint COOs
RE
02/21THOMAS WILSON : Bitcoins for free? Japanese cryptocurrency exchange lands in hot water again
RE
02/17THOMAS WILSON : Japan, short of workers, eyes hiking optional pension age beyond 70
RE
02/12THOMAS WILSON : Coincheck heist sheds light on Japan's rush to create cryptocurrency rules
RE
2017THOMAS WILSON : Japan's SMBC Nikko poised to poach bankers in push for U.S. growth
RE
2017THOMAS WILSON : Melco pledges headquarters in Japan if it wins casino licence
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/18MARTIN WINTERKORN : Der Spiegel
RE
08/21JACK MA : Malaysia Can't Afford $22 Billion Beijing-Backed Projects, Mahathir Tells China
DJ
08/17ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX could help fund take-private deal for Tesla - NYT
RE
08/18BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Moynihan Grows Into Role as BofA Chief
DJ
08/16ELON MUSK : Wall Street Journal
RE
08/21PAUL ALLEN : Paul Allen's space firm details plans for rockets, cargo vehicle
RE
08/17PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Signals Further Consequences for Turkey
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi John Paulson Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Roberto Quarta Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Charles Schwab Carlos Slim Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Alain Weill John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.