Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Thorsten Dirks

Age : 56
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Biography : Thorsten Dirks is a German businessperson who has been at the helm of 9 different companies and curr

Lufthansa digital, finance executive Dirks to leave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 07:22am EDT

Thorsten Dirks, who was the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for digitisation and finance, is leaving after the succesful conclusion of negotiations for a government bailout, the German airline said on Friday.

Dirks, who joined the board in May 2017 from Telefonica Deutschland, initially led the expansion of Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings and more recently took over the finance department at short notice, the group said.

Lufthansa said Chief Executive Carsten Spohr would temporarily be assigned the portfolio.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -6.23% 8.994 Delayed Quote.-41.55%
TELEFONICA S.A. 2.33% 4.298 End-of-day quote.-30.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Thorsten Dirks
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
06/24HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Faz
RE
06/22JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard Dismisses Board Member Jan Marsalek Amid Accounting Scandal
DJ
06/24MICHAEL DELL : Dell Explores Spinning Off $50 Billion VMware Stake -- WSJ
DJ
06/23ELON MUSK : Apple, Google, Amazon take aim at Trump visa ban
RE
06/23DAVID SIMON : Property Owner Simon Sees Buying Tenants as a Way to Boost Malls
DJ
06/25MASAYOSHI SON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/19ELON MUSK : Wsj
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele Eric Vallat François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Paul Du Saillant
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group