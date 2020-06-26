Lufthansa digital, finance executive Dirks to leave

Thorsten Dirks, who was the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for digitisation and finance, is leaving after the succesful conclusion of negotiations for a government bailout, the German airline said on Friday.

Dirks, who joined the board in May 2017 from Telefonica Deutschland, initially led the expansion of Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings and more recently took over the finance department at short notice, the group said.

Lufthansa said Chief Executive Carsten Spohr would temporarily be assigned the portfolio.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)