Tidjane Thiam

Birthday : 07/29/1962
Public asset : 788,984 USD
Linked companies : Credit Suisse Group AG
Biography : Mr. Tidjane Thiam is a Chief Executive Officer at Credit Suisse AG, an Independent Non-Executive Dir

Credit Suisse 3Q Net Profit Soared, Beating Expectations

10/30/2019 | 02:55am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) said Wednesday that third-quarter net profit more than doubled, beating expectations, with performance strong in most divisions.

The results come as the Swiss bank tries to move on from a spy scandal related to the surveillance of the bank's former wealth-management chief, Iqbal Khan. The scandal led to the resignation of the bank's operating chief, a close deputy of Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, who was cleared by a probe ordered by Credit Suisse.

Net profit for the period rose to 881 million Swiss francs ($885.7 million) from CHF424 million a year earlier, the bank.

Revenue grew 9% to CHF5.33 billion.

Analysts had expected the bank to report net profit of CHF770 million on revenue of CHF5.21 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

The bank's key international wealth management division posted a 43% increase in pretax profit, while earnings at its domestic bank grew 19%.

The bank's global markets division swung to a CHF269 million pretax profit, from a loss of CHF96 million.

"During the third quarter of 2019, we continued to implement our strategy of being a leading wealth manager with strong investment banking capabilities," Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said.

Looking ahead, the bank said it expects a seasonal slowdown in the final quarter of the year, due to the holiday season. Lingering headwinds related to Brexit and trade tensions between China and the U.S. may lead investors to be more cautious, it said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 0808 GMT to reflect that analysts had expected the bank to report net profit of CHF770 million on revenue of CHF5.21 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank. The original version misstated analysts' expectations for revenue in the fifth paragraph. Analysts expected revenue of CHF5.21 billion, not EUR5.21 billion.

