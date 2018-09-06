Credit Suisse CEO Thiam rules out political career - Le Temps

Asked about calls in Ivory Coast for him to run for president, he told Le Temps he was "touched and honoured" by the support he has received, but added:

"I have said many times and for many years my determination not to be politically active."

The paper said he cited his "long-term commitment" as head of Credit Suisse, which is in the final year of a three-year revamp he initiated to focus more on wealth management and less on investment banking.

Ivory Coast presidential elections are due in 2020.

Credit Suisse's website posted a statement from him saying:

"I have made a long-term commitment to Credit Suisse and its clients, employees and investors, that I will lead this bank. Having spent three years at the helm of Credit Suisse, my task is not yet completed and I have every intention of continuing with it.

"The strategy that we have designed for Credit Suisse and are executing with discipline is delivering good results. I therefore intend to remain in post as CEO of Credit Suisse and to oversee the development of our activities following this period of deep restructuring."

