Credit Suisse clears Thiam over spying scandal, as right-hand man resigns

Khan, who left Switzerland's second-biggest bank in July and began work on Tuesday at arch-rival UBS, was under surveillance by private detectives hired by Credit Suisse from Sept. 4 to Sept. 17, when he spotted them.

An internal Credit Suisse investigation carried out by law firm Homburger found Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee alone initiated observation of Khan to see if he was trying to poach former colleagues to join him at UBS, the bank said on Tuesday.

Bouee - whose professional life has closely tracked Thiam's, having worked together at McKinsey, Aviva and Prudential before moving in 2015 to Credit Suisse - stepped down from his role to take responsibility for the matter, it added.

Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner said that Khan left the bank after a personal dispute with Thiam which made it impossible for the two to work together.

Rohner told a news conference Thiam still enjoyed the full confidence of the board. "We have absolutely zero evidence that he was informed about it," he said, while apologising to Khan and his family for the incident.

Generating sensational headlines about personal enmity between Thiam and Khan in the normally dispassionate world of Swiss private banking, the scandal has also triggered a criminal investigation and hurt the image of everyone involved.

A private investigator who helped the bank organise the surveillance committed suicide last week, a lawyer for the security firm at the centre of the case said.

The criminal investigation of the spying operation continues.

"The Board of Directors considers that the mandate for the observation of Iqbal Khan was wrong and disproportionate and has resulted in severe reputational damage to the bank," the Credit Suisse board said in a statement.

Rohner and John Tiner, head of the board's audit committee, batted back questions about the credibility of the probe's findings, saying the incident was unusual and insisting Thiam was on top of what was happening at the group.

Only two employees - Bouee and the security boss under him, who also resigned - knew of the surveillance, the probe found.

However, deleted messages sent on secure platform Threema used by Bouee and security personnel had limited the scope of the findings, Homburger managing partner Flavio Romerio said.

Messages between Bouee and Thiam from Aug. 22 onward, which were sent via company email and messaging platform WhatsApp, had been reviewed and found not to be relevant, he added.

Thiam did not attend the news conference.

Two big shareholders have said they wanted Thiam, architect of a sweeping three-year revamp at the bank, to stay unless it was shown he broke the law.

Credit Suisse's shares reversed early gains on Tuesday to fall 1.1% by midday.

BAD BLOOD?

The investigation found no evidence that Khan had attempted to poach employees or clients from Credit Suisse. Nor did it reveal any evidence that the surveillance was related to personal differences between Khan and Thiam as reported by media, a summary said.

Khan was known as the smooth and ambitious manager putting life into Thiam's strategy of reshaping the bank into a wealth management juggernaut to rival bigger peer UBS.

Under his watch, the International Wealth Management business he led more than doubled profits and sharply boosted the client assets it handles.

The abrupt departure of Pakistan-born Khan, who moved to Switzerland when he was 12, exposed his falling out with Thiam, the 57-year-old Franco-Ivorian executive who revamped a stagnant Credit Suisse by cutting thousands of jobs, scaling back investment banking and bolstering its balance sheet.

Rohner said a heated exchange that took place between the two in January prompted the chairman to get involved.

"The decisive question for me was whether the differences between the two gentlemen... would impact their cooperation going forward," Rohner said, adding their performance was unaffected at first. "But it became apparent that a long-term, trusting and mutual cooperation was no longer possible and that Mr. Khan wanted to leave the bank."

Khan's switch to co-head of wealth management at market leader UBS sealed the divorce.

Khan, 43, went to the police after the Sept. 17 confrontation with at least one detective who was shadowing him and his wife as they drove through Zurich. Conflicting versions have emerged of how the incident unfolded.

A spokesman for Khan did not respond to a request for comment, while UBS declined comment.

Credit Suisse named company veteran James Walker as COO to replace Bouee.

