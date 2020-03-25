Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Tidjane Thiam

Birthday : 07/29/1962
Public asset : 718,120 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available

Credit Suisse spying scandal hits ex-CEO Thiam's bonus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 02:49am EDT
Swiss bank Credit Suisse annual news conference in Zurich

The surveillance scandal at Credit Suisse cost former Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam part of his bonus in 2019, when his overall compensation fell 15% to 10.7 million Swiss francs (9.23 million pounds), the Swiss bank's annual report showed on Wednesday.

Thiam "has led by example in terms of personal commitment to the group's conduct and ethics standards, but recognising that the observation matter had a significant impact on the group, his non-financial assessment score has been reduced," it said.

Thiam quit in February after the scandal over secret spying on senior executives hit the reputation of one of Europe's largest banks and shocked Switzerland's financial community.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank also confirmed that Chairman Urs Rohner would step down as of the 2021 annual meeting and that a search for his successor was making progress.

Despite higher profit in 2019, Credit Suisse's collective bonus pool edged down to 3.17 billion francs, the report showed. Credit Suisse had pledged to pay out more of its profit to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.

Thiam remained one of Europe's best-paid bankers even though UBS Group CEO Sergio Ermotti, who is leaving his post this year, made 12.5 million francs last year.

Rohner's compensation for 2019 was flat at 4.7 million. Briton Richard Meddings is set to join the board as Rohner's deputy if approved at the annual meeting on April 30.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Michael Shields, editing by Thomas Seythal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 14.94% 7.71 Delayed Quote.-46.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Tidjane Thiam
 
02:49aTIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse spying scandal hits ex-CEO Thiam's bonus
RE
02/13TIDJANE THIAM : Investment bank loss mars Thiam's final act at Credit Suisse
RE
01/27TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse Chief Tidjane Thiam Rebuts Claim He Ordered Damaging Information
DJ
2019TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse Investigation Confirms Peter Goerke Was Placed Under Observation
DJ
2019TIDJANE THIAM : Second Credit Suisse spying probe expected to clear CEO Thiam – SonntagsZeitung
RE
2019TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse 3Q Net Profit Soared, Beating Expectations
DJ
2019TIDJANE THIAM : Banker defections pose challenge for Credit Suisse's Thiam
RE
2019TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years -- Update
DJ
2018TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse CEO Thiam rules out political career - Le Temps
RE
2018TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse creates new anti-sexual harassment role
RE
2018TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse delivers best quarter since Thiam's revamp
RE
2018TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam Was Paid $10.2 Million in 2017
DJ
2016TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse's Thiam steps up cost cuts, lowers profit goals
RE
2016TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse's Thiam strikes cautious tone for third quarter
RE
2016TIDJANE THIAM : SIX's Zeller to chair Credit Suisse Swiss business, Thiam joins board
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/19WILLIAM ACKMAN : Close down the country
RE
03/19JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon recovering well, mid-April return possible
RE
03/23BILL GATES : Amazon teams up with Bill Gates-backed group to deliver coronavirus test kits
RE
03/22RICHARD BRANSON : Branson
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Musk, Medtronic discuss ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Musk, Striking a Defiant Tone, Resisted Pressure to Halt Teslas -- WSJ
DJ
03/22CARL ICAHN : Occidental nears deal with activist Icahn on proxy battle
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn Robert Iger Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Stefan Persson Patrick Pouyanné Miuccia Prada Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group