Kering Adds Jean Liu, Tidjane Thiam and Emma Watson to Board

By Kim Richters



Gucci parent Kering said Tuesday that Jean Liu, Tidjane Thiam and Emma Watson will join its board of directors.

British actress Emma Watson was also named head of the board's sustainability committee and Tidjane Thiam, former chief executive of Credit Suisse Group AG, was also named chair of the audit committee.

Jean Liu is the president of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

The appointments were approved by shareholders at its annual general meeting Tuesday and had been proposed in March.

