Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Tidjane Thiam

Birthday : 07/29/1962
Public asset : 606,212 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available

Kering Adds Jean Liu, Tidjane Thiam and Emma Watson to Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/16/2020 | 12:54pm EDT

By Kim Richters

Gucci parent Kering said Tuesday that Jean Liu, Tidjane Thiam and Emma Watson will join its board of directors.

British actress Emma Watson was also named head of the board's sustainability committee and Tidjane Thiam, former chief executive of Credit Suisse Group AG, was also named chair of the audit committee.

Jean Liu is the president of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

The appointments were approved by shareholders at its annual general meeting Tuesday and had been proposed in March.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 3.64% 9.75 Delayed Quote.-28.21%
KERING 3.05% 495.15 Real-time Quote.-15.39%
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. 0.85% 156.88 Delayed Quote.37.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Tidjane Thiam
 
12:54pTIDJANE THIAM : Kering Adds Jean Liu, Tidjane Thiam and Emma Watson to Board
DJ
03/26TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse Lowers Ex-CEO Thiam's Bonus -- WSJ
DJ
03/25TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse spying scandal hits ex-CEO Thiam's bonus
RE
02/13TIDJANE THIAM : Investment bank loss mars Thiam's final act at Credit Suisse
RE
01/27TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse Chief Tidjane Thiam Rebuts Claim He Ordered Damaging Information
DJ
2019TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse Investigation Confirms Peter Goerke Was Placed Under Observation
DJ
2019TIDJANE THIAM : Second Credit Suisse spying probe expected to clear CEO Thiam – SonntagsZeitung
RE
2019TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse 3Q Net Profit Soared, Beating Expectations
DJ
2019TIDJANE THIAM : Banker defections pose challenge for Credit Suisse's Thiam
RE
2019TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years -- Update
DJ
2018TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse CEO Thiam rules out political career - Le Temps
RE
2018TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse creates new anti-sexual harassment role
RE
2018TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse delivers best quarter since Thiam's revamp
RE
2018TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam Was Paid $10.2 Million in 2017
DJ
2016TIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse's Thiam steps up cost cuts, lowers profit goals
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
06/11WILLIAM ACKMAN : Pershing Square's Ackman eyes $1 billion-plus 'blank-check' company - sources
RE
06/09ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/15JEFF BEZOS : Amazon says CEO Bezos willing to testify before U.S. Congress
RE
06/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Lieutenant Returns to Facebook, a Year After Departure
DJ
06/11JEAN-DOMINIQUE SENARD : Renault's Senard says relations with Nissan much improved
RE
06/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Executive Returns To Facebook After A Zuckerberg Rift -- WSJ
DJ
04:14pHEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Lufthansa shareholder Thiele raps bailout deal, raises stake
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele Eric Vallat François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group