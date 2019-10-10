Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - United States
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - NIKE, Inc.
Biography : Presently, Timothy Donald Cook is Chief Executive Officer & Director at Apple, Inc. Mr. Cook is also

Apple CEO Cook defends removal of police-tracking app used in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 03:34pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Thursday defended the iPhone maker's decision to remove from its app store a police-tracking app used by protesters in Hong Kong, according to a copy of a letter to employees seen by Reuters and confirmed by Apple.

In the message on an internal Apple website, Cook said the information in the app, including crowdsourced locations of police checkpoints and protest hotspots, was on its own "benign."

"It is no secret that technology can be used for good or for ill. This case is no different," Cook wrote.

Cook wrote that Apple based its decision on "credible information" from both Hong Kong police and Apple users in Hong Kong that the app was used "maliciously to target individual officers for violence and to victimize individuals and property where no police are present."

"This use put the app in violation of Hong Kong law," Cook said. "Similarly, widespread abuse clearly violates our App Store guidelines barring personal harm."

Apple made the decision a day after a Chinese state newspaper wrote a commentary criticizing the company for approving the app.

"National and international debates will outlive us all, and, while important, they do not govern the facts," Cook wrote in his letter. "In this case, we thoroughly reviewed them, and we believe this decision best protects our users."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.35% 230.09 Delayed Quote.43.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Tim Cook
 
08:55pTIM COOK : Apple pulls app used to track Hong Kong police, Cook defends move
RE
03:34pTIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook defends removal of police-tracking app used in Hong Kong
RE
10/04TIM COOK : How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear
DJ
09/14TIM COOK : Disney Chief Iger Quits Apple's Board -- WSJ
DJ
09/13TIM COOK : Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger Resigns from Apple's Board--Update
DJ
08/16TIM COOK : Trump says he is having dinner Friday with Apple CEO Cook
RE
07/30TIM COOK : Apple wants to make high-end computers in U.S., needs tariff relief - Cook
RE
07/25TIM COOK : Apple pays $1 billion for Intel unit in push for chip independence
RE
07/24TIM COOK : Trump's Twitter thoughts on big tech
RE
07/10TIM COOK : Apple starts China app development programme in services business push
RE
06/28TIM COOK : Apple design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs' confidant, to leave and start own firm
RE
06/24TIM COOK : Facebook's Clegg Fires Back at Apple's Cook
DJ
06/13TIM COOK : Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
RE
06/05TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook says he doesn't see China targeting Apple in U.S.-China trade dispute
RE
03/23TIM COOK : keep opening for sake of global economy
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/04HOWARD SCHULTZ : 'What I Taste From Starbucks Is...Shame'
DJ
10/04TIM COOK : How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear
DJ
08:55pTIM COOK : Apple pulls app used to track Hong Kong police, Cook defends move
RE
10/08MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell buys Silicon Valley's Firewood in pursuit of red-hot digital growth
RE
10/09MICHAEL O'LEARY : Reprieve for Thomas Cook's UK stores as Hays Travel deal saves up to 2,500 jobs
RE
10/09VITALY NESIS : Russia's Polymetal may invest in rare earth project to tap electric vehicle demand
RE
03:34pTIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook defends removal of police-tracking app used in Hong Kong
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Devin Wenig Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group