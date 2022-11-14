Apple CEO Tim Cook: Company to Pull Back on Some Hiring, CBS Reports

By Will Feuer

--Apple Inc. is pulling back on hiring in some parts of the company amid economic uncertainty, according to a CBS interview with the company's chief executive, Tim Cook.

--"What we're doing as a consequence of being in this period is we're being very deliberate on our hiring," Mr. Cook said. "That means we're continuing to hire, but not everywhere in the company are we hiring."

--Apple is still investing in growing the business, the Apple CEO added. "We don't believe you can save your way to prosperity," Mr. Cook said. "We think you invest your way to it."

--Shares of Apple fell 1%, to $148.18, in morning trading Monday.

Full article at https://www.cbsnews.com/news/apple-ceo-tim-cook-being-very-deliberate-on-hiring-economic-uncertainty/

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1014ET