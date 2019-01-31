Apple Exerts Power as Privacy Protector

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. is flexing its power as a self-appointed privacy protector, punishing Google and Facebook Inc. over violations of its developer policies governing personal data in moves that harden battle lines over one of the technology industry's most sensitive issues.

The iPhone maker on Thursday suspended internal apps used by Google employees on Apple's iOS mobile operating system, after the Alphabet Inc. unit acknowledged it had used one such app to gather data on internet use from consumers who volunteered in exchange for gift cards. That came a day after Apple took the same step against Facebook over its use of a similar data-gathering effort that also used Apple's system for companies' internal apps.

Facebook said later Thursday that its apps were working again on Apple devices. Google and Apple said Thursday afternoon that they were working to restore Google apps.

The penalties, while temporary, punctuated Apple's escalating campaign in recent years to highlight its purported protections of user information, in contrast to big tech rivals that Chief Executive Tim Cook has portrayed as cavalier about privacy. The Apple boss has repeatedly called for privacy legislation -- an idea that many tech chiefs worry about -- and has promoted Apple's business model as superior to rivals because it sells devices rather than advertising.

The moves also highlight Apple's dual role as a rival to those companies and a gatekeeper controlling their access to the more than 900 million iPhones currently in use around the world. In one swift move, it was able to undermine the ability of two competitors to continue their daily work of updating, fixing and improving popular apps such as Instagram and Gmail, former and current employees of Facebook and Apple said.

"This is Apple flexing its muscles and part of the Tim Cook indignation tour," said Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at New York University who has criticized the dominance of big tech companies. He said the privacy fight is part of jostling among the giants as their businesses increasingly collide, but he thinks ultimately the companies will reach a truce because they have too much at stake financially.

Indeed, while the giants have been squaring off, they're also mutually dependent. Facebook and Google rely on Apple to distribute their apps to many of their users. Apple needs those apps because they are among the most used on iPhones. Apple also relies on Google to be the default search engine on iPhones and iPads -- a service that earns it up to $9 billion a year.

The latest tussle arose after a report by tech news site TechCrunch highlighted Facebook's use of a research app that offered users -- including teens and young adults -- $20 a month to let the company track their smartphone activity across different apps and web browsers. Apple said Facebook had distributed the app through a developer program that was designed for internal functions within companies, not for consumers, which violated Apple's policies.

Facebook has said the program was standard market research and the data collection was fully disclosed to participants.

Apple on Wednesday suspended use on iPhones of not only the research app but also multiple apps used by Facebook employees -- such as internal versions of its Messenger, Workplace and Instagram services -- disrupting their ability to communicate.

Then Google on Wednesday said it had disabled Screenwise Meter, a data-collecting app that used the same Apple developer program to suck up data on internet use by consumers who volunteered in exchange for gift cards. Google apologized, saying it had been transparent with users about how their data would be used but shouldn't have used Apple's developer program.

The skirmish capped off a tumultuous week in privacy after a year in which the issue drew increasing scrutiny from users, regulators and lawmakers.

On Monday, Apple ran into a privacy problem of its own when a bug in its Group FaceTime video-chat function was discovered that allowed users calling another Apple user to listen in as the recipient's device rang. Apple shut down Group FaceTime and said it expected to have a patch for the problem within the week.

Apple has long pushed its protection of users' information as a distinction with rivals, going back to moves by co-founder Steve Jobs that limited the amount of data and information the company collected from users on iPhones and other devices.

Under Mr. Cook, Apple fought a privacy battle with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2016 over the company's refusal to comply with a government demand that it develop software to unlock a terrorist's iPhone.

Mr. Cook stepped up his public championing of Apple's stance last year after Facebook admitted that its users' data was improperly obtained by Cambridge Analytica, a data-analytics firm that worked for President Trump's 2016 campaign. The Apple chief called for privacy legislation and sought to distinguish Apple's business model from Facebook and Google.

"The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer, " Mr. Cook said in March. "Our products are iPhones and iPads and Macs and HomePods and the Watch, etc., and if we can convince you to buy one, we'll make a little bit of money, right? But you are not our product."

The privacy stance has frustrated rival executives who see Mr. Cook as trying to turn a philosophical difference into a marketing edge.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg called Mr. Cook's comments "extremely glib."

"There are companies that work hard to charge you more, and there are companies that work hard to charge you less," Mr. Zuckerberg told a journalist last year, alluding to the high price of Apple devices compared with the services Facebook offers free of charge.

Facebook and Google pose challenges for Apple as it searches for growth in a maturing smartphone industry. Facebook's apps create a layer on top of iPhones that people can use to read news, message friends and share photos, undermining the value of the software and hardware features Apple offers in its $1,000 handsets. And Google's services such as Gmail and file storage are more widely used than similar offerings from Apple.

Mr. Cook is betting the issue of privacy can help Apple, said Roger McNamee, a Bay Area venture capitalist and author of the book "Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe."

"Every time Tim Cook gives a speech about privacy and security, he is improving Apple's hand considerably," Mr. McNamee said.

Tripp Mickle