Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - United States
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - NIKE, Inc.
Biography : Presently, Timothy Donald Cook occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer & Director at Apple,

Apple's Cook urges U.S. lawmakers to pass federal privacy law

06/10/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose

(Reuters) - Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Friday sent a letter to a group of U.S. lawmakers asking them to pass federal privacy legislation, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

"We strongly urge you to advance comprehensive privacy legislation as soon as possible, and we stand ready to assist in this process in the days ahead," read the letter, which was sent to a group of law makers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives working on the legislation.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -3.44% 137.75 Delayed Quote.-16.68%
