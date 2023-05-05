Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - United States
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - NIKE, Inc.
Biography : Timothy D. Cook is, since the resignation of Steve Jobs August 24, 2011, the CEO of Apple...

Apple's results send shares surging to nine-month high

05/05/2023 | 02:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: women uses her iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store in New York

(Reuters) - Apple's stock surged nearly almost 5% on Friday, hitting a nine-month high and on track for its biggest one-day gain since November after the iPhone maker's quarterly results cheered investors worried about a potential recession.

The rally in Apple's shares buoyed optimism across Wall Street, helping lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq over 1.5% after CEO Tim Cook's results late on Thursday underscored the resilience of corporate earnings in a quarterly reporting season that so far has been less bad than expected.

"Apple soothed the market because of its consistency of execution. Tim Cook has a steady hand on the helm," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Investors in uncertain times want certainty, and Apple, as well as Microsoft, are as close as you can get to certainty," Dollarhide added.

The world's most valuable company reported lower revenue and profits for the quarter ending April 1, but still beat analysts' expectations. With Apple's results helped by emerging markets like India, executives said gross profit margins for the current quarter would be better than forecast.

Apple's stock market value climbed by over $100 billion to about $2.7 trillion, extending its lead over Microsoft, the world's second most valuable company, at $2.3 trillion.

Last trading at $173.48, the Cupertino, California company's shares were set to log their biggest one-day gain since Nov. 30. They were just short of a peak of over $176 last August.

Apple's stock has recovered almost 40% from its closing low in January, and it is now down just 4.7% below its record high close in January 2022. By comparison, the S&P 500 remains down 15% from its record high close, also in January 2022.

At least 13 analysts raised their price targets for Apple's stock following its report, with the median target climbing to $180 from $170 before the report, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich, editing by Deepa Babington)

By Noel Randewich


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 4.91% 173.8399 Delayed Quote.28.88%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.48% 310.145 Delayed Quote.27.35%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 2.08% 12216.6 Real-time Quote.14.33%
